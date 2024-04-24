San Jose Barracuda
Grier Not Saying Much About Why He Fired Quinn, Who’s Next as Sharks Head Coach
At least today, Mike Grier wasn’t saying much about firing David Quinn.
Grier says it wasn’t really about the San Jose Sharks’ 19-54-9 record this past season. And from a distance, it appeared as if the rebuilding team’s youngsters like William Eklund, Thomas Bordeleau, and Henry Thrun were on the right developmental track.
“I knew what the roster was and wasn’t expecting us to be a playoff team,” Grier said, of a decision that he says he reached last night about his fellow Boston University alum and long-time friend, who he hired just two summers ago. “It’s all part of the autopsy of the season. you know, all those things go into it. Talking with the staff here. Players, owner, everyone who’s in the hockey ops department, that’s part of the process of evaluating everything.”
Grier wouldn’t elaborate beyond that: “There were some things, I don’t really want to get into too much that we would have liked to have seen better.”
Okay, so what is Grier looking for from the new head coach of the San Jose Sharks?
“I think that’s something I’m not ready to get into,” he said. “I think meeting with the players and reviewing this season, I think I have an idea of what they’re looking for, what they need, and what I think they need. I’ll keep that internally, for now.”
Grier said he had no timeline for a decision about his new head coach. But he’s leaving the futures of assistant coaches Ryan Warsofsky, Scott Gordon, and Brian Wiseman, and perhaps goaltending coach Thomas Speer, to his new bench boss. In the interim, those coaches can seek new positions outside of the San Jose Sharks.
Grier also let go head athletic trainer Ray Tufts, 27 years with the team. Grier says it wasn’t because of the Sharks’ 459 man games lost this past season, second in the league.
“He’s done a heck of a job taking care of our players and treating our players for such a long time. Part of a lot of success here,” Grier said. “I think it was just, another situation that as we move forward, we thought it was in the best interest of the organization.”
Grier also thinks that San Jose Barracuda head coach John McCarthy is the right steward for the club’s AHL prospects.
“We’re still working through the Barracuda stuff. Right now, I would expect Johnny Mac to be back,” Grier said. “We’ll have to see how his assistants go. Both their contracts are up. That’s a whole ‘nother subject.”
That’s assistant coach Kyle Hagel, who worked with the Cuda forwards, and Louis Mass, who worked with the defensemen.
But back up to the NHL: For the young Sharks, would an also-young head coach with at least some pro hockey experience and who could grow with this group make sense?
“Those are definitely things that have come to mind. I’m not going to rule out anything or anyone if a candidate comes up that blows us away,” Grier said. “At the same time, I think someone who’s had some sort of time or experience in the NHL would definitely be beneficial, or pro hockey would be beneficial.”
Grier will have to explain his parameters for a new head coach soon enough. Perhaps he’ll explain why he fired his first coaching hire and friend someday.
“Just felt it was what we needed to do and get a new, different voice for the group, where the group is now, and what’s needed for the group,” he said.
Sheng’s Travel Fund
Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.
Is David Carle available? Or Marco Sturm?
Marco would be a fun choice. And talk about a guy who knows how to implement a detailed system.
I worry the team can’t sign Smith and is flailing
Remember that Will Smith played with and is friends with Grier’s son Jayden. I think it’s early to say Smith is falling out of love with SJ. It made no sense for him to sign his Entry Level Contract for two games. I fully expect we will see him next season with the Sharks!
Oh stop with these fear based comments based on of course, nothing.
Because a 19-win team fired its coach? Okay.
Don’t worry. Before you know it, Will Smith will be relaxing with new teammates Collin Graf and Henry Thrun on a sailboat in the SF Bay enjoying a Lowenbrau and reminiscing about the good old days of east coast college hockey!
I wouldn’t be surprised to see him return to BC next year. He might want to let the SJS mature for another year + go for his national title next year w/ his linemates. Leonard already committed to another year at BC, I’m sure NYR would be ok w/ Gabe staying another year too. Does it mean he isn’t signing w/ SJS in 2025? Nope. I honestly think he’s just enjoying his time with his friends / teammates at BC. There are quite a few top end players that stayed for a second year: Faber, Cutter, Makar, Fox, McAvoy, Hughes… Read more »
The roster Grier built was not very good, and Quinn (and Ray Tufts?) seem to be the fall guys. Starting to feel weird in SJ. Grier is officially on the clock to turn it around.
What’s the plan here GMMG. Stuck in neutral and / or sliding backward the last year or two….
Sure, you removed 3 big anchor contracts, bravo for that, but the on ice product seems listless. Letting Speer look into other potential jobs is a huge mistake. Lock that guy up. He’s a future goalie guru (Strelow, Korn, etc., coaches like that are hard to come by!)
I think the plan is pretty obvious. The interesting part will be how they execute.