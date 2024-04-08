San Jose Barracuda
Cam Robinson Talks Sharks Prospects: Who Might Be Better Than Smith? His 2024 Draft Favorites?
The Frozen Four starts on Thursday!
Top San Jose Sharks prospect Will Smith will be part of it with Boston College.
So we got Cam Robinson from Elite Prospects to talk about Smith. (53:06)
Back during the World Juniors, Robinson tweeted:
Hot take: Gabe Perreault is a better player than Will Smith
And Ryan Leonard is demonstrably better than both.
— Cam Robinson (@Hockey_Robinson) January 2, 2024
Does Robinson still think that?
Before Cam, we talk about the San Jose Sharks’ week that was, touching on William Eklund’s hat trick, Devin Cooley’s first win, Collin Graf’s NHL debut, and the Luke Kunin conundrum. We also touch on the Danil Gushchin to KHL rumor. (2:50)
We chat a little about Filip Bystedt’s AHL debut. (26:05)
Keegan shares his takes on what the scouts are saying about the San Jose Sharks’ top-10 prospects. (27:55)
And now, Cam! (53:06)
Does Robinson still think that Ryan Leonard and Gabe Perreault are better than Smith? (54:00)
We talk about Smith’s strengths and weaknesses. (57:48)
Which San Jose Sharks prospect does Robinson think might be better than Smith? (1:01:45)
What does Robinson think the Sharks see in Smith? (1:04:45)
Who was your pick at #4 if you’re San Jose in 2023? Matvei Michkov and non-Michkov category? (1:09:32)
Why is Cam so high on Quentin Musty? (1:10:57)
Going into the 2024 Draft, if the San Jose Sharks don’t get Macklin Celebrini at No. 1, who should they target at No. 2 or 3? (1:13:55)
Who does Cam like as his top defenseman in this Draft? (1:19:06)
Using Ivan Demidov as the barometer, how would Robinson compare the 2024 and 2023 Drafts?
Robinson also shares prospects who he likes in the potential Pittsburgh Penguins’ 2024 first-round area. (1:23:11)
Does Cam like any other San Jose Sharks prospects a lot? What are his thoughts about Collin Graf? (1:25:50)
Make sure to check out the Elite Prospects Draft Guide, their flagship product, coming out soon!
fwiw, earlier in the season I said San Jose would be a good location for Patrick Kane. He could get his game back, rehab on his schedule without being pushed into too many minutes for a team isn’t make the playoffs. Come here with the understanding he’d get traded at the trade deadline to a team among his preferred choices. Well, he signed with Detroit and they are absolutely on the bubble now, in the 8th spot with 2 teams just 1 pt behind them (same number of games played). Had he come to San Jose, he probably could have… Read more »
Clearly Grier was trying to do something like that since he was rumored to be trying to sign Tarasenko. Taxes in Ca are just too prohibitive to draw a big name unless they overpay significantly. It’s why EK65 cost so much to re-sign.
its an issue, but not on a 1 year deal when he’s only here for 25 games.
Not sure why a scoring winger would have come here where his stats will take a massive hit. Look at Duclair. Next season may offer some hope if Couture is healthy and the Sharks add Smith & Celebrini.
Love Musty. Steal of the draft. but if he and Smith hit their ceiling it won’t be close. Smith is a potential #1 center. Unless Musty is the 2nd coming of Kucherov, Smith is the better prospect. As far as the draft, if I’m Grier and I’m not a fan of short kings, I’m looking to trade Bordeleau and the Pens 1st (plus?) to move up in the draft. Depending on what’s coming back I could be convinced to trade Eklund too. It would take a lot for him though. Their size is always going to be a problem and… Read more »
I’ve always loved Cam and his input. I was on board with him when he had Byfield over Lafreniere that draft year…so it pains me a little to hear that his opinion on Smith is so low, I am afraid he’s right again.
I don’t think he is. Too many other scouts think he’s potentially great.