Cam Robinson Talks Sharks Prospects: Who Might Be Better Than Smith? His 2024 Draft Favorites?

The Frozen Four starts on Thursday!

Top San Jose Sharks prospect Will Smith will be part of it with Boston College.

So we got Cam Robinson from Elite Prospects to talk about Smith. (53:06)

Back during the World Juniors, Robinson tweeted:

Hot take: Gabe Perreault is a better player than Will Smith And Ryan Leonard is demonstrably better than both. — Cam Robinson (@Hockey_Robinson) January 2, 2024

Does Robinson still think that?

Before Cam, we talk about the San Jose Sharks’ week that was, touching on William Eklund’s hat trick, Devin Cooley’s first win, Collin Graf’s NHL debut, and the Luke Kunin conundrum. We also touch on the Danil Gushchin to KHL rumor. (2:50)

We chat a little about Filip Bystedt’s AHL debut. (26:05)

Keegan shares his takes on what the scouts are saying about the San Jose Sharks’ top-10 prospects. (27:55)

And now, Cam! (53:06)

Does Robinson still think that Ryan Leonard and Gabe Perreault are better than Smith? (54:00)

We talk about Smith’s strengths and weaknesses. (57:48)

Which San Jose Sharks prospect does Robinson think might be better than Smith? (1:01:45)

What does Robinson think the Sharks see in Smith? (1:04:45)

Who was your pick at #4 if you’re San Jose in 2023? Matvei Michkov and non-Michkov category? (1:09:32)

Why is Cam so high on Quentin Musty? (1:10:57)

Going into the 2024 Draft, if the San Jose Sharks don’t get Macklin Celebrini at No. 1, who should they target at No. 2 or 3? (1:13:55)

Who does Cam like as his top defenseman in this Draft? (1:19:06)

Using Ivan Demidov as the barometer, how would Robinson compare the 2024 and 2023 Drafts?

Robinson also shares prospects who he likes in the potential Pittsburgh Penguins’ 2024 first-round area. (1:23:11)

Does Cam like any other San Jose Sharks prospects a lot? What are his thoughts about Collin Graf? (1:25:50)

