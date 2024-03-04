How Does Rest of NHL Value Sharks’ Players at the Trade Deadline?

The San Jose Sharks have a lot of players to offer other teams at the Trade Deadline. But how are those players valued by the rest of the NHL?

Here’s what I’m hearing about 10 San Jose Sharks players – centers Mikael Granlund and Nico Sturm, wingers Anthony Duclair and Alexander Barabanov and Luke Kunin and Kevin Labanc and Mike Hoffman, defensemen Mario Ferraro and Jan Rutta, and goalie Kaapo Kahkonen – from a variety of league sources, from NHL scouts outside the Sharks organization and more.

In order of AAV, who could the San Jose Sharks move by the Mar. 8 Trade Deadline?

Mikael Granlund

$5 Million AAV, 1 Year Left

Scout #1: I just don’t love having a 5-foot-10 center in a seven-game series.

But I do like the player.

200 feet, he works hard, smart. There are a lot of things to like about him.

That [second-round pick that Granlund got last year] was one that had everyone rolling their eyes.

One more year after this? I would say maybe like a third or fourth-round pick. The money side of things, it’s so difficult.