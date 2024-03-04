Connect with us

San Jose Sharks

How Does Rest of NHL Value Sharks’ Players at the Trade Deadline?

Published

4 hours ago

on

Credit: Dean Tait/Hockey Shots

The San Jose Sharks have a lot of players to offer other teams at the Trade Deadline. But how are those players valued by the rest of the NHL?

Here’s what I’m hearing about 10 San Jose Sharks players – centers Mikael Granlund and Nico Sturm, wingers Anthony Duclair and Alexander Barabanov and Luke Kunin and Kevin Labanc and Mike Hoffman, defensemen Mario Ferraro and Jan Rutta, and goalie Kaapo Kahkonen – from a variety of league sources, from NHL scouts outside the Sharks organization and more.

In order of AAV, who could the San Jose Sharks move by the Mar. 8 Trade Deadline?

Mikael Granlund
$5 Million AAV, 1 Year Left

Scout #1: I just don’t love having a 5-foot-10 center in a seven-game series.

But I do like the player.

200 feet, he works hard, smart. There are a lot of things to like about him.

That [second-round pick that Granlund got last year] was one that had everyone rolling their eyes.

One more year after this? I would say maybe like a third or fourth-round pick. The money side of things, it’s so difficult.

Read the Full Article at NBC Sports Bay Area

Zeke

Scout #1: “I just don’t love having a 5-foot-10 center in a seven-game series. (referring to Granlund)

Seriously? Its that he’s too short??!! You gotta be kidding me.

Alex Genadinik

Good point – some of those scouts didn’t sound particularly objective. The tone of a few of them was a bit “cranky and nitpicky”

Bring Back Celebrini!

Ouch. 38 not smart, but hey, “hustle!”

Just Steve

I think at this point our cap-space is more valuable than our pending UFAs/RFAs.

Alex Genadinik

I hope they use it – but it’s so quiet around the league that I am losing hope for any interesting moves. Hope they get get a 2nd for Duclair at least.

Tryg

Unless you get a 2nd for Granlund, Ferraro or Kunin, I would keep them. They are worth something to the Sharks in terms of teaching other players and being role models. And if you don’t get a decent return on Kapo, keep him. The others I would consider “get what you can”.

Alex Genadinik

Wow, they are not nice to Mario 🙂

I don’t understand how they value Granlund so low when other centers so far got traded for 1sts, and Grandlund is playing really well on a very bad team.

Fin Coe

“Grandlund is playing really well on a very bad team.”
Double edged sword. He’s doing the heavy lifting working with less talent; conversely, he’s getting primo deployment, with the best talent the Sharks can ice. Realistically, is he going to be 1 or 2C? I wouldn’t take that bet. So do GMs think he can produce like this, matched against contender top lines and/or top pairings, with like… Paul Cotter and Gregori Danisenko on his wings? Zetterlund and Duke are boxing above their weight, but they’re better than those guys.

