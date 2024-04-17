Barracuda Sign Five for 2024-25, Scout Likes New Goalie Carriere (+)

The San Jose Barracuda have already started to put together their 2024-25 team.

Last Friday, the Barracuda announced that they had signed goaltender Gabriel Carriere, defenseman Jeremie Bucheler, and forwards Luke Grainger, Donavan Houle and Lucas Vanroboys to AHL contracts for the 2024-25 season. All five are currently with the Cuda, have played AHL games, and will finish the rest of the season on amateur tryouts.

An NHL scout from outside the San Jose Sharks organization, unprompted, sent San Jose Hockey Now some praise about Carriere.

Barracuda head coach John McCarthy also spoke on the five.

They’re all longshots, but the undrafted NCAA to AHL path has yielded some real NHL success stories.

This content is for SJHN+ subscribers only. Get this exclusive content and an ad-free experience for only $4.49 per month or get your first year for just $39.99! Current subscribers, please log in to view. Log In Join Now