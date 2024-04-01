Connect with us

SJHN Daily: Smith Makes Frozen Four, Pavelski Sets ’03 Draft Mark, Jumbo in Sacramento

Published

9 hours ago

on

Credit: Dean Tait/Hockey Shots

San Jose Sharks star prospect Will Smith and Boston College are headed to the Frozen Four.

Smith notched an assist to add to his NCAA-leading 69 points, helping BC edge Quinnipiac 5-4 in OT.

The Golden Eagles will take on Michigan, while Macklin Celebrini’s Boston University will square off against Denver on Apr. 11. The National Championship is Apr. 13. All games will be hosted at Xcel Energy Center in Minnesota.

The big question for the San Jose Sharks at the Frozen Four? Will Smith go pro afterwards?

At San Jose Hockey Now…

What do the San Jose Sharks have to do to avoid being the worst team of the cap era?

How did Kevin Labanc and David Quinn reach their current impasse?

According to one key metric, Mackenzie Blackwood is having the best season for a San Jose Sharks goalie since Evgeni Nabokov.

Thomas Bordeleau is a different NHL player right now — what changed?

Other Sharks News…

Speaking of Joe Thornton…

Jr. Sharks girls team is a model of inclusion and diversity.

Danil Gushchin is rolling, he’s on a six-game point streak:

Around the NHL…

With his goal on Sunday, Joe Pavelski is now the most productive player from the 2003 Draft. Pavelski has 1,064 points, surpassing Eric Staal’s 1,063.

What’s the plan for Avs’ prospect Nikolai Kovalenko?

Jonathan Quick is now the winningest US goaltender.

Patrick Maroon is about to make his Boston Bruins debut.

Marc-Andre Fleury says he might return next year.

Kyle Okposo beat the Florida Panthers in the playoffs once — now he’s excited to help them win the Stanley Cup.

Sebastian Cossa has led the Grand Rapids Griffins to points in 17 straight games.

Adaptive strategies raising awareness of climate change, NHL Green advocacy.

2 Comments
2 Comments
Nimrod

If Smith gets 3 more points, he’ll pass Jack Eichel for the most points in a season since Paul Kariya’s 92-93 season.

0
Reply
Old Time Hockey Fan

Hoping (again) for a Dallas/ Carolina final series.
BOTH Pavs and Burns are completely worthy of a Stanley Cup ring.
What warriors

1
Reply

