SJHN Daily: Smith Makes Frozen Four, Pavelski Sets ’03 Draft Mark, Jumbo in Sacramento

San Jose Sharks star prospect Will Smith and Boston College are headed to the Frozen Four.

Smith notched an assist to add to his NCAA-leading 69 points, helping BC edge Quinnipiac 5-4 in OT.

The Golden Eagles will take on Michigan, while Macklin Celebrini’s Boston University will square off against Denver on Apr. 11. The National Championship is Apr. 13. All games will be hosted at Xcel Energy Center in Minnesota.

The big question for the San Jose Sharks at the Frozen Four? Will Smith go pro afterwards?

According to one key metric, Mackenzie Blackwood is having the best season for a San Jose Sharks goalie since Evgeni Nabokov.

Thomas Bordeleau is a different NHL player right now — what changed?

San Jose Sharks legend Joe Thornton is in attendance at G1C tonight pic.twitter.com/Ymk2OK1B4g — Brenden Nunes (@BrendenNunesNBA) April 1, 2024

Jr. Sharks girls team is a model of inclusion and diversity.

Danil Gushchin is rolling, he’s on a six-game point streak:

Cards also becomes the eighth rookie in franchise history to reach 20+ goals. https://t.co/x4dvf7q3vB — Nick Nollenberger (@NickNollen) March 31, 2024

With his goal on Sunday, Joe Pavelski is now the most productive player from the 2003 Draft. Pavelski has 1,064 points, surpassing Eric Staal’s 1,063.

What’s the plan for Avs’ prospect Nikolai Kovalenko?

Jonathan Quick is now the winningest US goaltender.

Patrick Maroon is about to make his Boston Bruins debut.

Marc-Andre Fleury says he might return next year.

Kyle Okposo beat the Florida Panthers in the playoffs once — now he’s excited to help them win the Stanley Cup.

Sebastian Cossa has led the Grand Rapids Griffins to points in 17 straight games.

Adaptive strategies raising awareness of climate change, NHL Green advocacy.

At the NHL GM’s meetings a few weeks ago, some members of the league were saying nobody could even remember why in 1999 it was implemented that a team would lose its point if it was scored on with the net empty in overtime. This could be the genesis from 1995. #torts @TheAHL pic.twitter.com/Bz0hJThPvC — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) March 31, 2024