Connect with us

San Jose Barracuda

Bordeleau Gets Another NHL Shot At Wing: ‘My game has taken a step’

Published

9 hours ago

on

Credit: Dean Tait/Hockey Shots

Thomas Bordeleau will play wing in the NHL this time around.

The top San Jose Sharks prospect, recalled yesterday, started the season at his natural center position for the big club, notching a goal, his first in the NHL, and an assist in six games.

It wasn’t a smooth transition, however, and Bordeleau was sent down to the AHL in November.

“I know he loves to play in the middle, have the puck,” head coach David Quinn said. “But I think he found out in the first 10 games, this is not an easy league to play the center position at, right?”

Bordeleau has played wing since then. At least with the San Jose Barracuda, it’s worked out – the 22-year-old has scored 11 goals and 25 points in 35 games this season.

“He’s been playing well down there,” Quinn said. “Just gives us a little more skill.”

Bordeleau and Quinn agree that he’s taken well to wing.

“It’s just less thinking. It’s more natural,” Bordeleau said. “It’s stuff that you don’t get exposed to a lot when you’re a center, because you can go everywhere and you’re helping everybody out. Just been some little adjustments, mental stuff. Working here and there on a couple positioning [things].”

“A lot of times, just play hockey, right?” Quinn said. “You got to make your reads and when we have the puck, it’s almost positionless in a lot of ways. It’s less responsibility defensively as a winger, I think that has helped him.”

We’ll see if that helps Bordeleau in the NHL.

Even in his brief NHL career, the San Jose Sharks’ 2020 second-round pick has bounced around, playing eight games at center in 2021-22, eight games at wing in 2022-23, and center to start this season.

“A lot of guys that have played the middle their whole lives, they go to the wing, as their career progresses, they’re able to get moved to the middle,” Quinn said.

Center or wing, regardless, the challenge for Bordeleau is to make a greater impact at this level than he has before, if he wants to stay up with the San Jose Sharks.

The 5-foot-10 forward, who says he’s faster and stronger, thinks he’s up for the challenge.

“My game has taken a step again,” Bordeleau said. “I’m gonna get a chance to show them what I can do in the big leagues.”

Welcome to your new home for San Jose Sharks breaking news, analysis and opinion. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and don't forget to subscribe to SJHN+ for all of our members-only content from Sheng Peng and the National Hockey Now network plus an ad-free browsing experience.
Related Topics:
7 Comments
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

7 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Joseph

I would guess the Sharks hold a player or two out of the lineup tonight.

0
Reply
Falco5

No, they just need an 11th healthy fwd so they can scratch lebanc.

0
Reply
Joseph

Guess not 🙂

0
Reply
genadinik

Excited to see him get another chance. He is creative and dynamic, which the Sharks need after Barabanov leaves (he might be a good or better replacement). Although in the back of my mind I had resigned to thinking of him as a bust.

I hope he can prove me wrong!

1
Reply
Bring Back Celebrini!

He’ll always be a Knight killer, so forever a legend. hahahaha

2
Reply
Fin Coe

They’re right about the difference between centers and wingers being “no thoughts just vibes” lol

0
Reply
Diggdat Puck

This is a big call up for Bords. He needs to show he can play wing in the NHL or he might become an AHLer only. His ELC expires at the end of the season, right? So again, a lot for him to show and hope he’s plays well enough to finish the season with the Sharks and maybe take the spot of a TDL player.

Show well Bords!

0
Reply

Sheng’s Travel Fund

Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.


Click here to contribute to Sheng's travel pool!

Get SJHN in your inbox!

Enter your email address to get all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.

Hockey Shots

Extra Hour Hockey Training

Cathy’s Power Skating

Sharks Team & Cap Info

SJHN on Facebook

All the San Jose Sharks news that's fit to print

Enter your email to get the best Sharks coverage delivered straight to your inbox.

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously