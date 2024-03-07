Connect with us

San Jose Sharks

Preview/Lines #62: Duclair Knows All About Roy’s Intensity

Published

7 hours ago

on

Anthony Duclair knows exactly what the San Jose Sharks are going up against on Thursday night.

Duclair played for newly-hired New York Islanders coach Patrick Roy in juniors for the Quebec Remparts, and if there is one thing he has picked up in his experience there, it’s that a Roy-coached team is going to play hard.

“He’s a very intense guy,” Duclair told SJHN back when Roy was hired by the Islanders back in January. “He loves the game and he has a lot of passion.”

Roy has been notorious for getting loud and pushing his players hard, which has resulted in his teams being pretty hard to play against. Some clips of Roy’s umm volume have gone viral.

“It’s the same old Pat,” Duclair said, laughing. “I don’t think he’s going to change for anyone.

“But that’s what makes him so successful. Probably when he played, too, he was obviously a passionate guy and he just really cares about the game. He is a guy who is in the Hall of Fame, has made a bunch of money, and he doesn’t have to come back, but he wants to do it.”

Duclair remembers Roy opting to use his own voice over a whistle in practices — that’s how loud he was.

It’s a practice he still adopts in New York, too.

“He whistles himself,” Duclair said. “It’s pretty unique, probably the only coach I think I’ve had that has done that.

”It’s pretty loud, too. Probably louder than the actual whistle. It’s awesome.”

Duclair had a lot of success under Roy in Quebec, scoring 116 points in 118 games in two seasons under Roy from 2011-13.

Following Roy’s departure to the NHL to coach the Colorado Avalanche, Duclair scored 99 points in 2013-14.

”I was grateful to have that experience, especially at a young age,” Duclair said “It definitely helped to have a mentor like that coming into junior for sure.”

SAN JOSE SHARKS (15-39-7)

Kaapo Kahkonen is expected to draw the start, and Thomas Bordeleau should play.

Bordeleau Gets Another NHL Shot At Wing: ‘My game has taken a step’

We should see full lines at 10:30 AM morning skate.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (27-20-14)

This is how the Islanders lined up on Tuesday, a win against St. Louis:

Islanders Playoff Hopes Alive And Well; Beat Blues To Push Winning Streak To Four

WHERE TO WATCH

Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and New York Islanders is 7:30 PM at SAP Center. Watch it live on NBC Sports California. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.

Zeke

Flyers get a 5th rd pick for retaining $1.23m cap in the Noah Hanifan trade btwn Calgary and Vegas. Not quire sure how that cap hit works for the partial season, but its out there.

We now have a fresh data point on current value of $1+mil in cap space on an expiring contract.

We know GMMG wants to weaponize cap, this gives some idea of the current value of cap space.

0
Reply
SJShorky

It’s a retention spot though. They only have 1 left and they might need it to get a better return on one of their own UFAs that might ge traded out.

0
Reply
Zeke

Agree, though this also can be used if someone wants a salary dump, like the Avs did with Johansen, who was traded to the Flyers, who promptly waived him. Different mechanism, similar effect.

0
Reply
matthias893

Its going to be super weird if Duclair gets traded to the Islanders today…

1
Reply
SJShorky

Love that he apparently might get traded out before tomorrow then come back and re-sign in the off season.

3
Reply
Clark

Am I the only one who keeps checking the boards for Sharks trades? 1 day to go.

3
Reply
Just Steve

I’ve hardly been able to concentrate at work the past 2 days now.

1
Reply
Clark

Hahahahaha, I am at work right now and same, check every 20 minutes or so.

2
Reply
Clark

Saw that Duclair and Barbie are scratched tonight, hopefully that means something is pending for them?

0
Reply

