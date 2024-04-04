NHL Scouts Talk Collin Graf’s Ceiling (+)

What’s the rest of the NHL think of Collin Graf?

In Graf, the San Jose Sharks signed arguably the most-coveted college free agent this year.

Over the last two seasons, the 21-year-old Quinnipiac winger has scored 43 goals and 65 assists in just 75 games.

Of course, it’s one thing to produce like that in the NCAA. The NHL is a different animal.

Do NHL scouts from outside the San Jose Sharks think that Graf’s college success will translate to the best league in the world?

This content is for SJHN+ subscribers only. Get this exclusive content and an ad-free experience for only $4.49 per month or get your first year for just $39.99! Current subscribers, please log in to view. Log In Join Now