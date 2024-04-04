San Jose Sharks
NHL Scouts Talk Collin Graf’s Ceiling (+)
What’s the rest of the NHL think of Collin Graf?
In Graf, the San Jose Sharks signed arguably the most-coveted college free agent this year.
Over the last two seasons, the 21-year-old Quinnipiac winger has scored 43 goals and 65 assists in just 75 games.
Preview/Lines #75: David Quinn Shares His Recruiting Pitch for College Free Agents Like Collin Graf
Of course, it’s one thing to produce like that in the NCAA. The NHL is a different animal.
Do NHL scouts from outside the San Jose Sharks think that Graf’s college success will translate to the best league in the world?
