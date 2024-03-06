Connect with us

San Jose Sharks

CONFIRMED: Sharks Shopping Barabanov, Winger Wants To Play for Contender

Published

2 hours ago

on

Credit: Dean Tait/Hockey Shots

The San Jose Sharks are “actively trying to move” Alexander Barabanov.

That’s what David Pagnotta reported on Tuesday night, which San Jose Hockey Now’s Sheng Peng can confirm.

The pending UFA had already confirmed his desire to play for a Stanley Cup contender, in a Russian language interview, last week: “To be frank, since I’m 29 already and will be 30 this summer, I want to play in the playoffs, get closer to the Cup one way or another.”

Barabanov hasn’t played in a single playoff game since his first NHL season back in 2020, but in the KHL, he won two KHL championships, the Gagarin Cup, skating for SKA Saint Petersburg.

It might not be easy for the San Jose Sharks to move Barabanov by the Mar. 8 Trade Deadline though.

What’s Trade Value of Each Sharks’ Deadline Candidate?

While he’s on an affordable contract at $2.5 million AAV, Barabanov has struggled this year, in part due to injuries. He missed six weeks because of a broken finger from late October to early December. Then, around Christmas, he was sidelined for about a week because of COVID.

Consequently, Barabanov only have three goals and 10 assists in 38 games this year, after 28 goals and 93 points in 147 appearances in his first three seasons with the San Jose Sharks.

“Of course, I haven’t been too lucky this season, although I worked super-hard getting ready for it in the summer,” Barabanov said. “Was paying a lot of attention to my health, physical conditions, and everything. Even set a goal to play a full season. I played 68 games last season and 70 the season before that. [This season], I wanted to play all 82 games, but life has its own plans.”

And those plans, it looks like, will take him out of San Jose, if the Sharks can find a taker by Friday.

Whatever happens, Barabanov is sure that things will work out.

“I had situations like this in my career, and I went through them okay. The most important thing is your spirit, and I have it, I’ve proven that not just once,” he said. “So I think everything is going to be okay.”

Barabanov Talks Lightsaber Collection, Being ‘Big Brother’ for Russian Sharks (+)

Welcome to your new home for San Jose Sharks breaking news, analysis and opinion. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and don't forget to subscribe to SJHN+ for all of our members-only content from Sheng Peng and the National Hockey Now network plus an ad-free browsing experience.
Related Topics:
1 Comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
SJShorky

Bummer. The one UFA other than Kahk I was hoping they would keep.

0
Reply

Sheng’s Travel Fund

Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.


Click here to contribute to Sheng's travel pool!

Get SJHN in your inbox!

Enter your email address to get all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.

Hockey Shots

Extra Hour Hockey Training

Cathy’s Power Skating

Sharks Team & Cap Info

SJHN on Facebook

All the San Jose Sharks news that's fit to print

Enter your email to get the best Sharks coverage delivered straight to your inbox.

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously