Debating Sharks’ Rebuild With Pierre McGuire, Jimmy Murphy

Joining us this week are long-time broadcaster and hockey executive Pierre McGuire and Bruins insider Jimmy Murphy, hosts of The Eye Test Podcast! (50:40) They’re joining us to talk all about their recent Mar. 20th episode of their podcast where they shared some less-than-optimistic views of the current state of the San Jose Sharks.

But before we get to the interview, what do we want from the Sharks before the end of the season? Can we get Devin Cooley a win in San Jose? (1:55)

Klim Kostin has taken advantage of his ice-time after his trade to the Sharks, what’s behind his recent success? (6:05)

Another bright spot lately has been the play of Mackenzie Blackwood, who posted a rare San Jose Sharks shutout this week. (13:30)

We turn our discussion to the NCAA tourney, and the play of Will Smith and 2024 prospect Artyom Levshunov in the NCAA Tournament. (17:30)

Filip Bystedt, San Jose’s 2022 first-rounder is coming to San Jose! (29:10)

Lastly, Sheng and Keegan discuss the Jack Studnicka recall to the San Jose Sharks, why it happened, and what this means for Danil Gushchin. (36:35)

Finally, we have Pierre McGuire and Jimmy Murphy to get some perspective on the Sharks from outside San Jose (50:40).

Setting the stage, Sheng outlines some of the statements by Jimmy and Pierre on the Sharks’ rebuild, made of the Mar. 20 episode of “The Eye Test” podcast. He also lays out what Grier has done differently since being hired in the summer of 2022. (52:30)

Pierre admits Mike inherited a bad situation, but asks the question about how the Sharks are planning on being better next year? (1:00:00)

Jimmy jumps in and shares his thoughts about the perception of the Sharks’ lack of a positive environment around the younger players in the locker room. (1:04:13)

Sheng thinks Grier is going to reset this offseason and sign more “character” guys to help mentor the young guys. (1:07:10)

Pierre has spoken with other hockey executives and he thinks it’s another 5-7 years to “fix” the San Jose Sharks. (1:08:40)

Pierre also talks about the art of team-building and why it may be difficult to attract free agents to San Jose. (1:10:20)

Pierre mentions an upcoming 2024 Draft prospect (not Macklin Celebrini) that he thinks the Sharks may target in they don’t land the No. 1 pick. (1:11:20)

Jimmy would put a focus on veteran depth to improve the culture heading into the offseason. (1:14:30)

Pierre thinks the goal-differential (the San Jose Sharks are -133 currently) is the most important thing to correct next year by changing the defense. (1:17:00)

Pierre doesn’t put stock into the idea of Noah Hanifin coming to San Jose in the off-season, and Jimmy brings up that taxes in California may be a real issue. (1:26:00)

Sheng defends Erik Karlsson’s Norris Trophy, specifically how his plus/minus was affected by a ton of empty net goals. (1:30:05)

Keegan brings up a misstep by Doug Wilson extending veteran players in hopes of winning a Stanley Cup, after they never won a Stanley Cup in the first place. (1:31:05)

Jimmy points out that almost every Sharks defender is at best a third-pairing defender, aside from Mario Ferraro. (1:33:35)

Finally Keegan asks Sheng, Pierre, and Jimmy, would they have traded Tomas Hertl? (1:39:15)

Sheng defends the trade!

