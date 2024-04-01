Preview/Lines #74: Labanc Gives Donskoi Health Update, Sharks Recall Prospect

It hasn’t been the sweetest of seasons for Kevin Labanc, but this recent reunion with an ex-teammate was sweet as can be.

On Mar. 3 in Minnesota, Labanc gave Joonas Donskoi’s oldest son Declan a puck.

“Kevin made our night, Declan went to sleep with the puck!” Donskoi told Labanc’s wife Kelly on Instagram.

Donskoi played with the San Jose Sharks from 2015 and 2019, and scored the biggest goal in franchise history, a Game Three OT winner in the 2016 Stanley Cup Final against the Pittsburgh Penguins. It was the first Final victory in Sharks history.

Donskoi would continue his career with the Colorado Avalanche and Seattle Kraken, before multiple concussions forced him into a premature retirement this past summer.

So what was the 31-year-old Finn doing in Minnesota?

“His wife’s family’s from there. He likes it cold too,” Labanc told San Jose Hockey Now with a smile.

Labanc says that he wasn’t able to catch up with Donskoi in Minnesota but noted that they still talk and that their wives are close.

“It was a lot of fun playing with him. I learned a lot and he was a great player,” Labanc recalled. “I really appreciated my time [with him] and we had a lot of good laughs and a lot of good memories together, on the ice and off the ice.”

So how’s Donskoi doing?

“He’s doing well,” Labanc reported. “I think he still could have played a lot longer if it weren’t for the concussions. I think he’s doing well and he’s really enjoying the time with his family.”

San Jose Sharks (17-48-8)

Mackenzie Blackwood will get the start once again.

In the morning, head coach David Quinn said it would be the same line-up as the last game.

Jack Studnicka was also recalled.

He appears to be the Sharks’ last regular recall this season – you get four post-Trade Deadline – so any more call-ups from the Cuda have to be of the emergency variety.

Studnicka will not play tonight — but is expected to join the Sharks at practice tomorrow.

Seattle Kraken (30-30-13)

Hakstol says Dunn is a game time decision-if he plays, will go into his usual spot. Wright will center a line with Schwartz and Eberle.

