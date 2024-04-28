SJHN Daily: 6 More Possible Sharks Head Coach Candidates, Case for Don Granato

San Jose Hockey Now offered 10 head coaching candidates for the San Jose Sharks job yesterday: Craig Berube, David Carle, Dean Evason, Gerard Gallant, Jay Pandolfo, Jay Woodcroft, Jeff Halpern, Joel Ward, Marco Sturm, and Todd McLellan.

Of course, the list of possibilities isn’t limited to that number.

On top of SJHN’s 10, the Mercury News and the Athletic offered their own lists. Some of the different names?

The Mercury News also suggested Mitch Love and Alain Nasreddine.

The Athletic also suggested Don Granato, Travis Green, and Ryan Warsofsky. Warsofsky, of course, was a Sharks assistant coach under David Quinn.

Eric Duhatschek of The Athletic took some time to discuss Granato’s merits here.

“The Sharks are going to want a coach with the ability to teach young players and keep morale up in the face of many more losses to come,” he wrote.

Emergency Podcast!? That’s right! Keegan and Sheng discuss Mike Grier’s decision to fire David Quinn. Who shoulders more blame for the Sharks’ last place season: Grier or Quinn? What did they make of Grier’s media availability? All that and more!

William Eklund discusses a minor injury. Plus, Fabian Zetterlund brings him coffee.

Nico Sturm gets real about the Sharks season.

The 2024 Draft Lottery is on May 7. Macklin Celebrini, anybody?

Mikael Granlund and Mackenzie Blackwood led the 2023-24 Sharks in some key micro-stats.

The Sharks want goaltending coach Thomas Speer back.

MARK YOUR CALENDARS: Monday, May 6th will be a date to remember as @SanJoseSharks

legend Patrick Marleau is inducted into the @BayAreaSportHOF

Other inductees include Brian Sabean, John Taylor, Jenny Thompson, and Chris Wondolowski! Get tickets here: https://t.co/3WlYD6PXl5 pic.twitter.com/S8DvdSpieA — Randy Hahn (@sharkvoice) April 23, 2024

The Mercury News lists some potential head coaching candidates. The Athletic also offered a dozen names.

Don Granato a good fit for next Sharks coach?

How Luke and Sophia Kunin make the first NHL-PWHL marriage work.

Ex-San Jose Sharks enforcer Kurtis Gabriel discusses his mental health struggles:

Klim Kostin wears his old jersey at an Edmonton Oilers playoff game.

Super fun preschool visit! I even got a thank you card🥹 pic.twitter.com/gGhCccWNHP — Frenzy (@FrenzyAHL) April 23, 2024

Unreal. #Yotes players are going down the line with the microphone introducing themselves to a sold out crowd. “My name’s Liam O’Brien. You can call me Spicy Tuna!!” — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) April 24, 2024

Lindy Ruff introduced as the Buffalo Sabres head coach.

Ondrej Palat says he must be better to justify his contract.

Evan spotlights an underrated staff member from the Colorado Avalanche machine.

Willy Nylander: "Stop fucking crying, bro. This isn't fucking junior." Get that man a letter on his sweater! https://t.co/A1nwwROaS9 — Cam Robinson (@Hockey_Robinson) April 28, 2024

Get Marner off the ice. I’ve seen enough. Unacceptable. He’s lost every single puck battle tonight. Lost it before the penalty. In complete no mans land on the PK. Enough is enough. Earn your ice. — Paul Bissonnette (@BizNasty2point0) April 28, 2024

Kyle Okposo happy to be back in the playoffs.

Max Domi and Jeremy Swayman get into it during a TV timeout.

Young Utah hockey fans chant a potential team name.

Seravalli: It took a conversation with a resolute Rick Tocchet to calm down Demko, who was in tears, and provide proper perspective. Tocchet’s message was simple: “Your season isn’t over. We’re going to need you, because we’re still going to be playing when you’re ready again.”… — BuckFoston (@BuckFoston_) April 27, 2024

Is this Brad Marchand narrative true or false?

Vegas Golden Knights and goaltender Logan Thompson make obscure NHL history.

Taped up and ready to go ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜 pic.twitter.com/qSvmt8AHO2 — PWHL Ottawa (@PWHL_Ottawa) April 24, 2024