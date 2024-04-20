Granlund, Blackwood Lead 2023-24 Sharks’ Micro-Stats (+)

How bad have the San Jose Sharks been this year?

Let me count the ways – literally.

All season, third-party data tracker SPORTLOGiQ – which is used by virtually every team in the NHL – has sent me Sharks’ game previews. Suffice to say, according to these All-Situations stats, San Jose’s 19-54-9 record is exactly what they deserve.

The Sharks are 31st or 32nd in pretty much every offensive and defensive category listed.

On offense, Goals For, Expected Goals, Shots on Net, Slot Shots, Inner Slot Shots, Slot Passes, OZ Possession Time, Rush Chances, Cycle Chances, and High Danger Chances.

On defense, Goals For, Expected Goals Against, Shot Attempts, Shots on Net, Slot Shots, Inner Slot Shots, Slot Passes, OZ Possession Time, Cycle Chances, and High Danger Chances.

Believe it or not though, there were some positive Sharks’ micro-stats from this past season.

Let’s shout out a few of them before we turn the page on this forgettable season.

