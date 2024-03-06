San Jose Sharks
Duclair Thinks Sharks Will Trade Him
Anthony Duclair doesn’t think that he’s long for the San Jose Sharks.
Earlier today, David Pagnotta reported that Duclair, who has represented himself as his own agent in recent years, had hired Paul Theofanous to take over that role.
I'm told Anthony Duclair has hired Paul Theofanous as his new agent. There have been some contract talks with #SJSharks lately, but San Jose continues to navigate the trade waters.
— David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) March 6, 2024
The pending UFA explained today: “The situation I’m in, I think it was obviously pretty apparent that I was going to be moving, so I needed somebody to represent me and make those calls on my behalf. Obviously, can’t be making [those calls] in the middle of the season, so I decided to go that route.”
So in terms of having outside representation, what’s different about this season as opposed to other seasons?
“This was the first situation where it obviously was gonna happen,” Duclair said, referring to getting traded while representing himself. “The other times, I either had an agent or I was really confident that I was gonna stay.”
All this said, Duclair didn’t rule out coming back to the San Jose Sharks.
The 28-year-old winger has been on a tear, scoring seven goals in his last 11 games to tie the team lead with 16. He has 27 points in 56 contests.
David Quinn would like to keep Duke, but it’s not his decision.
“He’s had an agent for a couple of months now, which is a good move for him. You get someone speaking on your behalf. You get someone making phone calls for you,” Quinn said. “He’s an unrestricted free agent, and I don’t want him to go anywhere, but I certainly understand our organization’s situation and his probable desire to get into a situation to get the chance to win again.”
Reading between the lines, the ball appears to be in the San Jose Sharks’ court to try to keep Duclair. The Sharks are already his seventh team in a decade-long NHL career, and the winger has previously stated that he’s open to coming back. Surely, a longer-term contract offer would grease the wheels there.
Duclair Wants To Stay With Sharks, But Gets Trade Deadline Reality (+)
Instead, it appears that the Sharks are going to see what they can get for Duclair by the Mar. 8 Trade Deadline, where there should be some interest.
But if San Jose doesn’t move him?
“I think it’s probably a conversation maybe in the summertime,” he said about staying, “but as far as right now, we stand where we stand.”
Sheng’s Travel Fund
Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.
Get SJHN in your inbox!
Hockey Shots
Extra Hour Hockey Training
Cathy’s Power Skating
Duclair Thinks Sharks Will Trade Him
‘Wiser’ Blackwood Handling Injuries Differently With Sharks Than He Did With Devils
CONFIRMED: Sharks Shopping Barabanov, Winger Wants To Play for Contender
Sharks Locker Room: Bad Things Happen to Bad Teams
Sharks Blow 3-Goal Lead With 7 Minutes Left, Eklund Injured
Sharks Locker Room: Quinn Says Team Needs More Size, Will
Sharks Locker Room: Bright Side of Last-Second Loss?
Moves Like Jagr: Thornton Welcome to Join Sharks Practice, Warm-Ups Before Jersey Retirement Next Year
Barabanov Scratched, Golden Knights Shut Out Sharks 4-0
Barabanov Going Wrong Way in Sharks Line-Up at Wrong Time (+)
Our Sharks’ Trade Deadline Predictions
Sharks Locker Room: Duclair Hitting Stride, Eklund Not Taking ‘Any Crap’, Emberson’s Injury
Sharks Locker Room: ‘Same Old BS’
Why Are Sharks So Easy to Play Against? How Unhappy Are the Players?
Sharks Locker Room: What Did Ricci Tell Zadina? Thrun Talks Sherwood Mistake
Sharks Team & Cap Info
SJHN on Facebook
Log In
This should be a no-brainer particularly w/ what Duclair provides SJ; speed, willing to work on his game and a character guy. Plus, it is really fun watching the chemistry between him and Zetterlund; you can’t draft that. Sign him for three to four years; to trade him would not make the fanbase happy.
It would be a shame if he goes to the Islanders and has to pull out the scissors and razor. Surprised the NHLPA has not gotten involved.
Really depends on the return. If the Sharks are only looking at getting a late 3rd (even a late 2nd), and he wants to re-sign, I’d pass. If he’s a key component that gets us another 1st, or a quality prospect, I’d lean on moving him. I love his attitude, I love the speed he brings… yeah he’s not the one who “stirs the drink”, but he plays off of others (especially lately) really well. Guys like Duke could be invaluable when we do start bringing in Smith, Gushkin, 2024 1st round pick person probably not named Celebrini, etc… Sharks… Read more »
I feel like he’s already a proven player that will just get better with more chemistry, he’s already here having learned much of the system, and he’s only 28. Are we going to trade away such players that aren’t that old just to gamble on more draft pick players that have to be groomed and hopefully prove to be a good thing? Plus he is already a fan favorite! Please keep him!
I don’t know why people are so in love with this player. He didn’t play hard most of the season and costed, and got benched I believe twice for lack of effort. Then he turns it on close to the trade deadline. But he’s not turning it on for Sharks fans. He is turning it on to be more attractive to the next team 🙂 and ultimately his next contract that won’t be with the Sharks.
Regarding trading him, MG may have nerves of steel to wait so long or there may be a total collapse in the front office – it’s Wednesday evening, and the Sharks need to offload so many players and perhaps take on bad contracts, and ZERO activity so far.
Check out the names that got traded today. All more attractive pieces than anyone the Sharks can offer. Now that those dominoes have fallen, the secondary and tertiary targets will start to move as well. Until the marquee names are off the board, Grier isn’t going to get maximum return so he has to wait until hour 11.
I guess that’s fair that most of the people who got traded were more in-demand. But also, after today, there are still many big names left to trade, but there isn’t much time left.
That’s what makes the last 24 hours so fun!
However this trade deadline works out, Grier had the right general approach. Get guys with enough talent they could bring back some return at the trade deadline or at some other point. Starting around last year’s trade deadline, he’s brought in a bunch of players who are, to some meaningful degree, had something tom prove. To date, Kaapo, Duclair and Granlund are the ones which might being back a return. Blackwood has been good, too. Hoffman didn’t. Zadina didn’t. Zetterlund is a positive shock and for reasons I can’t explain, I like Okhotiuk. Though neither appears in trade rumors. These… Read more »
It seems that these reclamation players are worth more as salary dumps rather than trading them for their value. If I am MG, I’d look to take on more existing bad contracts.
The times, they are a-changin’.
I think when Bob Dylan wrote those lyrics, he was specifically referring to the end of the flat cap era…
Cap space will remain an asset, but it’ll be diminished relative to what its been, as the cap rises a good bit over the next few seasons.
I think the jury is still out on Zadina. At $1.1M I really like him in the bottom six. He’s also going to set career highs in every category. I think Grier is probably happy with the results.
Hasnt been mentioned but it would make sense to do a prospect swap with ohkotiuk. I know he has potential, but he’s behind ferraro, thrun and muk on the left side.
That seems a little premature, they can kick that decision down the road at least a season. The Sharks will need to carry at least 7 NHL D next year, they can wait to see which of the young guys emerges.
Based on the returns for Mantha and Henrique, it seems like the Sharks could get a decent haul for Duclair with salary retained. Especially if they take a cap dump back. Tarasenko’s return was a little low but he has a no trade so he got final say, we don’t know if that was the best offer. All the other returns in today’s flurry of trades have been on the high side.