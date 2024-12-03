Preview/Lines #28: Eklund on How His Game Has Grown, 4 Nations Possibility

WASHINGTON — William Eklund wore his poker face.

Yesterday, there was a Swedish report that indicated that the San Jose Sharks star had made Sweden’s 4 Nations Face-Off squad.

“No comment” was all Eklund would offer when asked about that report after Tuesday’s morning skate.

He did admit that it’s validation for his growth as a player to even be considered.

“I think my game is way better than last year,” the 22-year-old said. “I’ve grown my game and I play a more 200-foot game and better in all three zones. Even being in that conversation is a good thing.”

It would be a real honor to wear the Three Crowns.

“It’s probably the biggest thing you can do as a player, other than winning the Stanley Cup, those two are up there,” he said. “Playing for your team, your country, it’s huge.”

Sweden and Finland’s 4 Nations roster will be announced at 11 AM PT on Wednesday, while USA and Canada’s roster will be announced at 3:30 PM PT later that day.

San Jose Sharks (9-13-5)

Mackenzie Blackwood will start, and Carl Grundstrom will slide in for Ethan Cardwell, which San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky addressed yesterday.

Here’s how they lined up during morning skate:

Eklund-Celebrini-Zetterlund

Kunin-Wennberg-Toffoli

Kostin-Granlund-W. Smith

Grundstrom-Sturm-Dellandrea

Walman-Ceci

Ferraro-Liljegren

Thrun-Rutta

Power play groups haven’t changed either:

Walman-Celebrini-Granlund-Toffoli-Wennberg

Liljegren-W. Smith-Eklund-Zetterlund-Kostin

Marc-Edouard Vlasic continues to practice, and Warsofsky said he should be an option to play on this road trip.

Washington Capitals (17-6-1)

No lineup changes expected among the skaters for the Caps tonight against San Jose. Logan Thompson starts in net — Bailey Johnson (@BaileyAJohnson_) December 3, 2024

This is how the Caps lined up in their last game.

Where To Watch

Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and Washington Capitals is 4 PM PT at Capital One Arena. Watch it live on NBC Sports California. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.