What Can Klim Do for You? Kostin, Walman Talk About How Sharks Have Supported Him (+)

There are many ways to describe Klim Kostin’s start of the season.

But let’s save the adjectives and just say that he started it like a typical Russian.

At least that’s how an old saying goes in my country: “The Russians are slow on getting into gear, but then they slam on the gas.”

The past couple months were catastrophically slow for Kostin. It seemed like the 25-year-old forward just couldn’t keep up with the pace of this young and bold San Jose Sharks squad.

Kostin went from being Macklin Celebrini and Tyler Toffoli’s linemate to begin training camp, to no goals in the first 13 games of the year and being a healthy scratch for three weeks straight.

But now, Kostin has slammed on the gas.

San Jose Hockey Now caught up with Kostin, Jake Walman, and Ryan Warsofsky in Washington to talk about Kostin’s teammates have had his back in tough times.