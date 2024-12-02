San Jose Sharks
Sharks Practice: New Lines, Celebrini’s Honest Reaction To Being Named NHL 1st Star of the Week
WASHINGTON — The San Jose Sharks, riding the high of 12 goals in their last two games, both wins, made a small tweak to their lines at Monday’s practice.
Eklund-Celebrini-Zetterlund
Kunin-Wennberg-Toffoli
Kostin-Granlund-W. Smith
Grundstrom-Sturm-Dellandrea
Cardwell-G. Smith
Walman-Ceci
Ferraro-Liljegren
Thrun-Rutta
Vlasic-Thompson
Hello from Washington DC! pic.twitter.com/fNVFM9uT4m
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) December 2, 2024
Carl Grundstrom, battling through the second-worst goal-less slump of his career, 21 games and counting, looks like he’ll get another shot in the line-up for Tuesday’s match-up against the Washington Capitals, in place of Ethan Cardwell.
Last year, the Swedish winger with a big shot went 28 games without a goal.
“The more important thing is his play without the puck, his identity, and the goals will come. That’s a cherry on the top of the cake. So just playing the right way is what it comes down to, being trustworthy,” San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky said. “He’s improved throughout the year, obviously new system, so he’s improving. He’s one of our better forecheckers.”
Warsofsky said he wanted to give Cardwell a view of the game from up top, a learning experience for the rookie.
Blackwood just hit a 200-foot empty netter to end practice early for the Sharks
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) December 2, 2024
Celebrini Named NHL 1st Star of the Week
Yesterday, Macklin Celebrini was the first San Jose Sharks rookie since Tomas Hertl to be named Rookie of the Month. Hertl earned the honor in October 2013.
Today, he’s the first Sharks rookie since Hertl to be named NHL First Star of the Week. Hertl earned the honor during the week of Oct. 7-13, 2013, which was highlighted by a memorable four-goal game versus the New York Rangers.
Macklin Celebrini (@SanJoseSharks), Quinn Hughes (@Canucks) and Jakob Chychrun (@Capitals) have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” presented by GEICO for the week ending Dec. 1.#NHLStats: https://t.co/PRLlm4egyn pic.twitter.com/oJUWZ5ONR6
— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 2, 2024
Celebrini’s reaction was exactly what you’d expect from an 18-year-old:
Celebrini was just informed by media that he was named NHL First Star of the Week: "Holy fuck. I didn't know that."
Moments like these are fun, you remember that he's just 18 & he's taken aback by all this too.
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) December 2, 2024
He added: “We’re obviously playing pretty good hockey right now as a team, we’re doing well and we’ve won some big games where we’re playing a really good team game. We’re trying to stick to our identity. Things have been going pretty good for all of us.”
The San Jose Sharks are 6-5-3 since Celebrini came off IR (hip injury) on Nov. 5.
Celebrini might be winning the award every month for the rest of the season.
At draft time, I can’t recall anyone labeling him as a generational talent. Whatever the expectations were, and they were high, I think its safe to say, he’s been blowing them away.
I think it was Joseph who basically said the kind of blew it overhyping Bedard and under hyping Celly. i’mkinda wondering if he should be in consideration for Canada’s 4 nations team. He’s the NHL leader in puck battles right? He’s a 1st line talent that battles like a 4th liner. Seems like the type of player you want in a short tournament. I’m betting he’s on the olympic team next year at least. Probably future captain of team Canada. smith might be in consideration for team USA next year too if he keeps going off this season. He’ll need… Read more »
I was just having the same thought about Four Nations. Celebrini might not get the call but he absolutely has to be in consideration at this point, I’d think.
It’s such a small sample size for him it’s unlikely they pick him but having him as a 4C or wing would be awesome. The fact that he appears to have the clutch gene should factor into it too. I still can’t believe our luck in landing this kid.
Great reaction from the kid.
Nice to see that GMMG was correct with the plan he put in place for Will Smith and Macklin Celebrini so far. The same can be said for his development plan for William Eklund and Ethan Cardwell.
I know there are other players currently developing, but IMO GMMG’s patience is paying off. The future is teal and the present is exciting.
Seems like he’s going to have some decisions to make in the off season as far as LDs go unless they plan to play guys who on the off side. Walman, Ferraro, Vlasic, Thrun, Shakir, Dickinson, Cagnoni are all LDs.
Resign Walman
Trade Ferraro (even though it hurts cuz he’s a great dude and teammate)
Buyout Vlasic at end of the season
Thrun is a good bottom 6 or 7th d man for another season (see how he progresses through offseason)
Trade Shakir while he still has value
Dickinson may make team out of camp next season
Continue to develop Cags
I normally would advocate for keeping Vlasic as the 7th D since we don’t care about his development at this point but Thrun could fill that role nicely and come in for games when other guys aren’t doing well or are injured and he should still develop along the way. It would be better if he could play both sides though. Why on earth would they trade Shakir? He’s likely to out play Walman sooner than later. I think you’re missing the boat on just how good he’s likely to be. Walman is a 2nd pair playing higher than he… Read more »
I would trade Shakir because we need value elsewhere than a LD and can be replaced by Dickinson who will be better than Shakir. LD will be available in plenty this offseason too (like Chychgrun).
We need a big left-handed power forward in their mid-late 20s who scores at least 20 goals. Shakir trade could accomplish that.
D is the biggest crack and this season is showing we could possibly contend for a wild card spot sooner rather than later.
Musty might be the big left handed winger you speak of. They could also try to draft a big wing this summer. I’d rather have a power forward early in his career than one that’s already peaked. Even though Dickinson looks incredible in major juniors, he’s not a 1st pairing lock. To trade away Mukh before the team has a single defender who has shown they can handle 1st pairing responsibilities consistently in the NHL would be a mistake unless the player coming back is a 1st pairing defender. Having multiple big, fast, talented puck-moving defenders does wonders for forward… Read more »