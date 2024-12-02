Sharks Practice: New Lines, Celebrini’s Honest Reaction To Being Named NHL 1st Star of the Week

WASHINGTON — The San Jose Sharks, riding the high of 12 goals in their last two games, both wins, made a small tweak to their lines at Monday’s practice.

Eklund-Celebrini-Zetterlund

Kunin-Wennberg-Toffoli

Kostin-Granlund-W. Smith

Grundstrom-Sturm-Dellandrea

Cardwell-G. Smith

Walman-Ceci

Ferraro-Liljegren

Thrun-Rutta

Vlasic-Thompson

Carl Grundstrom, battling through the second-worst goal-less slump of his career, 21 games and counting, looks like he’ll get another shot in the line-up for Tuesday’s match-up against the Washington Capitals, in place of Ethan Cardwell.

Last year, the Swedish winger with a big shot went 28 games without a goal.

“The more important thing is his play without the puck, his identity, and the goals will come. That’s a cherry on the top of the cake. So just playing the right way is what it comes down to, being trustworthy,” San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky said. “He’s improved throughout the year, obviously new system, so he’s improving. He’s one of our better forecheckers.”

Warsofsky said he wanted to give Cardwell a view of the game from up top, a learning experience for the rookie.

Celebrini Named NHL 1st Star of the Week

Yesterday, Macklin Celebrini was the first San Jose Sharks rookie since Tomas Hertl to be named Rookie of the Month. Hertl earned the honor in October 2013.

Today, he’s the first Sharks rookie since Hertl to be named NHL First Star of the Week. Hertl earned the honor during the week of Oct. 7-13, 2013, which was highlighted by a memorable four-goal game versus the New York Rangers.

Celebrini’s reaction was exactly what you’d expect from an 18-year-old:

Celebrini was just informed by media that he was named NHL First Star of the Week: "Holy fuck. I didn't know that."

He added: “We’re obviously playing pretty good hockey right now as a team, we’re doing well and we’ve won some big games where we’re playing a really good team game. We’re trying to stick to our identity. Things have been going pretty good for all of us.”

The San Jose Sharks are 6-5-3 since Celebrini came off IR (hip injury) on Nov. 5.