Should Sharks Have Traded for Jiricek?

Should the San Jose Sharks have traded for David Jiricek? (1:23:35)

Keegan and Sheng talk about it on this week’s episode of the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast!

But before we talk Jiricek, we chat about the latest San Jose Sharks’ news and their recent inspired play.

What did we think of Joe Thornton’s jersey retirement? (04:45)

We talk about Sharks prospects who were invited to their World Junior selection camps like Sam Dickinson and Brandon Svoboda — and about prospects who aren’t going to World Juniors like Will Smith and Quentin Musty. (09:40)

Meanwhile, the San Jose Sharks have been playing some good hockey. (25:33) We discuss Rookie of the Month and NHL 1st Star of the Week Macklin Celebrini, and what Sheng was worried that Will Smith was going to lose (but didn’t). Keegan runs a lap for Fabian Zetterlund around Timo Meier, and praises William Eklund.

We credit GM Mike Grier for his veteran additions like Alex Wennberg, Jake Walman, and Timothy Liljegren. Obligatory Luke Kunin reference. (57:51)

Keegan doesn’t think that Grier will trade Mackenzie Blackwood. (1:19:05)

Finally, let’s talk David Jiricek! (1:23:35)

Before Jiricek got traded to the Minnesota Wild, Sheng talked with a lot of his sources about Jiricek.

What does the rest of the league think of Daemon Hunt and Jiricek? Does Jiricek project as a top-pairing or top-four blueliner?

What’s the San Jose Sharks’ best equivalent to the Wild’s 2025 first-rounder…William Eklund, Shakir Mukhamadullin, or Musty?…and would Sheng or Keegan have parted with any of these assets for Jiricek? (1:38:06)

Which prospect would you rather have in your system, Jiricek or Yaroslav Askarov?

