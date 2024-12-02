SJHN Daily: Sharks Going to Canada/USA WJC Camps, Has Eklund Made 4 Nations Face-Off?

At least two San Jose Sharks prospects will compete for roster spots to play in the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship.

Amidst a dominant season in the OHL, defenseman Sam Dickinson has been invited to Canada’s selection camp. Dickinson, the no. 11 overall pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, ranks third in the OHL in scoring with 45 points (15 goals and 30 assists).

Check out Canada’s selection camp roster here.

Forward Brandon Svoboda is on the United States’ preliminary roster. Svoboda was the Sharks’ third-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft and has three goals in nine games in his freshman season with Boston University.



Check out Team USA’s selection camp roster here.

The tournament will begin Thursday, Dec. 26 in Ottawa.

Väldigt spännande, det här.

William Eklund blir en av Tre Kronors 13 forwards i 4 Nations, enligt våra uppgifter. https://t.co/CpO3mZyoFv — Adam Johansson (@adamjjohansson) December 2, 2024

Per SportRadar, Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith are not only the first Sharks teenagers to have concurrent 4-game point streaks, they are the team's first to have 4-game point streaks in the same season. — Darin Stephens (@sharksstats.bsky.social) 2024-12-01T06:01:32.751Z

1st Period Intermission Report with Vally.

Vally had some words about Jack Hughes here that you're doing to want to here. #NYR pic.twitter.com/5B5Q5fLWID — David 🏒 (@DaveyUpper) December 3, 2024

“i don’t even know what that means” never change jack hughes never change pic.twitter.com/XaGckBWVrE — ¹³ faith🇨🇭₊˚⟡ (@hischiersdevils) December 3, 2024



