SJHN Daily: Smith Will Wear No. 2, What About Celebrini?

Will Smith wants to wear No. 2, Will Smith is going to wear N0. 2.

After signing with the San Jose Sharks, the Boston College star noted yesterday that No. 2 was his jersey number of choice, for two big reasons. First, because it’s a non-traditional number for a forward, and second, his dad’s affinity for Eagles legend Brian Leetch.

Hours after that declaration, the Sharks made Smith No. 2 jerseys available online.

Next question? What is certain 2024 Draft No. 1 pick Macklin Celebrini going to wear for the San Jose Sharks?

He wore No. 71 at Boston University, but that might be because sophomore Quinn Hutson had prior claim on his usual No. 17.

It looks like Celebrini wore No. 17 for the Chicago Steel, Shattuck-St. Mary’s, and the Jr. Sharks.

But of course, Thomas Bordeleau wears that number for the Sharks right now.

At San Jose Hockey Now…

Will Smith has signed! He shared why he signed San Jose Sharks over going back to Boston College.

Should the San Jose Sharks pick a goalie in the 2024 Draft? NHL scouts share their favorite netminding prospects this year.

The San Jose Sharks have moved on to second interviews with a few head coach candidates.

Other Sharks News…

Fans keep picking up San Jose Sharks’ Draft party tickets.

Kasper Halttunen keeps on scoring in the Memorial Cup! His London Knights are headed to the Memorial Cup final on Sunday.

Quentin Musty has been named OHL First Team All-Star.

Marco Sturm met with the Sharks over Memorial Day weekend about their head coach job — meanwhile, current assistant coach Brian Wiseman is being eyed by many NHL teams.

Around the NHL…

Corey Pronman has just released his top-129 2024 Draft prospects.

Tyler Seguin almost quit the game three years ago — the Dallas Stars, tied 2-2 in their Western Conference Finals series against the Edmonton Oilers, are glad that he didn’t.

Matthew Tkachuk jokes about Chris Kreider taking his mouthguard — the New York Rangers and Florida Panthers are tied up at two apiece in the Western Conference Finals.

Sophia Kunin and Minnesota topped Boston in Game Five to win the inaugural Walter Cup, the PWHL championship.

5 things to know about new Columbus Blue Jackets’ GM Don Waddell.

Sheldon Keefe shares why he “couldn’t pass up” New Jersey Devils’ job — he also shouted out Philadelphia Flyers bench boss John Tortorella in his introductory press conference.

Dan Bylsma, who won a Stanley Cup with the Pittsburgh Penguins, is your new Seattle Kraken head coach.

Anders Lee wins the King Clancy Trophy.

What if the Buffalo Sabres had traded Jack Eichel to the Calgary Flames, and not to the Vegas Golden Knights?