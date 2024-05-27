REPORT: Sharks Progressing to 2nd Interviews With Head Coach Candidates

It looks like the San Jose Sharks’ head coach search has progressed to second interviews.

That’s what Elliotte Friedman reported in his 32 Thoughts Podcast today.

Friedman says that San Jose Sharks assistant coach Ryan Warsofsky has had two interviews and ex-Detroit Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill is about to have his second. Ontario Reign bench boss Marco Sturm has also had one, though Friedman didn’t specify if a second was on the way.

Friedman shared a funny Ryan Warsofsky/Brian Rafalski story on his show, which also gave insight into how the insider works.

Last week, Friedman also reported that the San Jose Sharks were considering ex-Chicago Blackhawks head coach Jeremy Colliton for the job.

San Jose Hockey Now believes that Tampa Bay assistant coach Jeff Halpern is also in the mix.

Friedman also noted that Dan Bylsma has emerged as the favorite to land the Seattle Kraken head coach role. He had previously reported that current Kraken assistant coach Jay Leach and ex-San Jose Sharks bench boss Todd McLellan were up for the position.

SJHN had previously reported that GM Mike Grier had actually spoken with McLellan about the Sharks job, but there wasn’t a good fit, in terms of McLellan’s goals versus the rebuilding team’s.

But could Bylsma’s hire open the door for San Jose to interview Leach? That’s a very real possibility.