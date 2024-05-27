San Jose Sharks
REPORT: Sharks Progressing to 2nd Interviews With Head Coach Candidates
It looks like the San Jose Sharks’ head coach search has progressed to second interviews.
That’s what Elliotte Friedman reported in his 32 Thoughts Podcast today.
Friedman says that San Jose Sharks assistant coach Ryan Warsofsky has had two interviews and ex-Detroit Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill is about to have his second. Ontario Reign bench boss Marco Sturm has also had one, though Friedman didn’t specify if a second was on the way.
Friedman shared a funny Ryan Warsofsky/Brian Rafalski story on his show, which also gave insight into how the insider works.
Last week, Friedman also reported that the San Jose Sharks were considering ex-Chicago Blackhawks head coach Jeremy Colliton for the job.
San Jose Hockey Now believes that Tampa Bay assistant coach Jeff Halpern is also in the mix.
What I’m Hearing About Sharks’ Head Coach Search: Halpern Interviewed? Who’s Out? (+)
Friedman also noted that Dan Bylsma has emerged as the favorite to land the Seattle Kraken head coach role. He had previously reported that current Kraken assistant coach Jay Leach and ex-San Jose Sharks bench boss Todd McLellan were up for the position.
SJHN had previously reported that GM Mike Grier had actually spoken with McLellan about the Sharks job, but there wasn’t a good fit, in terms of McLellan’s goals versus the rebuilding team’s.
But could Bylsma’s hire open the door for San Jose to interview Leach? That’s a very real possibility.
Don’t hire an assistant coach they don’t have the experience. Sturm has been an assistant coach for the Kings and a head coach of the Kings AHL team with good results. He’s young and the young players will relate to him better.
Come on Grier you have been doing good so far Keep it going
Everyone mentioned here has been a HC in the AHL. simple research, do better. Blashill was an NHL HC for seven years.
No offense to him, but I really don’t want Jeff Blashill
I really don’t know anything at all about how this stuff works, so any insight is appreciatied…given how underwhelming San Jose’s defense was the last couple seasons, why is the person who was “in charge” of defense (Ryan Warsofsky) being considered for head coach? Was he powerless and simply tasked with implementing David Quinn’s defensive approach, and if hired, expected to do something totally different? Just curious–I would like to hear that if he is hired, the defense is likely to be more effective next season, or at least be taking a different approach.
I mean, you have to consider the personnel too?
Unless you see Quinn/Warsofsky as separate, and not one coaching staff the last two years.
I doubt Warsofsky had some radically different plan for the defense than Quinn, and Quinn wouldn’t implement it — and I never heard hide or hair of the coaches not getting along like that — and I doubt he’ll have anything incredibly different if hired.
Hiring (and maybe even interviewing) Warsofsky might be seen as an admission that last year wasn’t really on the coaching staff, I think.
Which would then beg the question, if last year wasn’t on the coaching staff, why fire Quinn at all lol. We can safely acknowledge the roster was poorly constructed (perhaps by design) and while every team has injuries, the Sharks never had their 4 top C’s in the lineup once. Grier likely didn’t envision the Sharks being that bad but am I crazy to think had we had our top 4 C’s in the lineup our record would have improved at least to the point where Grier thought they might have finished to begin with? To be a fly on… Read more »