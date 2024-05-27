Connect with us

San Jose Sharks

Scouts on Goalies Who Sharks Should Target in 2024 Draft (+)

2 hours ago

Credit: Owen Sound Attack

The San Jose Sharks are still looking for their goalie of the future.

It’s hard to say if they’ll find it in the 2024 Draft.

“It’s a pretty weak goalie group,” one NHL scout told San Jose Hockey Now.

Another scout agreed: “It’s a really, really weak Draft for goaltending. Like really, really weak.”

That said, there are some legitimate prospects, and of course, you never know with goalies. For every superstar netminder picked in the first round, like Andrei Vasilevskiy in 2012, there’s a superstar selected late, like Connor Hellebuyck in the fifth that same year.

So which goaltenders do these two scouts like in the 2024 Draft? And where should the San Jose Sharks, if they do, pick a goalie at the end of next month?

