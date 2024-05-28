San Jose Sharks
Will Smith on Why He’s Leaving BC, Excited for Sharks’ ‘Special Future’
It would’ve been easy for Will Smith to go back to Boston College.
Two of his best friends, Ryan Leonard and Gabe Perreault, were coming back, and they formed arguably the best line outside of the NHL. The freshman also had unfinished business: The Eagles had lost the national championship game to the University of Denver last month.
Instead, the fourth-overall pick of the 2023 Draft is embracing the larger challenge – the 19-year-old is signing with the San Jose Sharks and forgoing the rest of his college eligibility.
“I think it was time to take that next step,” Smith told local media today. “Obviously, it’s the best league in the world. So you’re getting the best players every single night. That’s something that definitely factored into why I made the next step.”
It was certainly a tough decision for Smith to leave his beloved BC, where he put up 25 goals and 46 assists in just 41 games. Those 71 points led the NCAA and were the most from a U-19 college player since Jack Eichel posted that same number in 2014-15.
That said, dominating college hockey surely also made this an easier decision for Smith, who was named to Team USA’s World Championships roster after the loss to DU.
“Before I left for Worlds, I kind of made up in my mind that I was gonna sign, but I wanted to make sure I did it at the right time, and especially with my family,” Smith said.
Smith said that USA and soon-to-be Sharks teammate Luke Kunin was a great resource during the tournament that just ended in Czechia: “Just questions about games, travel, stuff like that. Just trying to get the lay of the land and the area.”
Smith went scoreless in five limited World Championships appearances, and USA bowed out in the quarterfinals to the host country and eventual champion.
So Smith made his decision before the San Jose Sharks won the No. 1 pick in the Draft Lottery on May 7, contrary to speculation that his decision to come out was tied into getting to start his pro career with surefire 2024 first-overall selection Macklin Celebrini.
Smith can see he and fellow center Celebrini being a complementary one-two punch in the future.
“Definitely,” Smith said. “He’s got some pretty sick skills that we saw on display.”
Celebrini has been compared favorably to perennial Selke Trophy finalist Jonathan Toews, while Smith is seen as more offensive-leaning.
“When [Jack] Hughes was [with] USA, and obviously now he’s with the Devils, just trying to watch his game. Obviously, he’s a super-creative player and has a really, really talented hockey IQ,” Smith said about who he models his game after.
Funny enough, it’s a defenseman that Smith is taking after, at least with the number on the back of his jersey.
He wore No. 6 at BC, but that’s only because his preferred No. 2 was taken.
The 2005-born, too young to really remember Hockey Hall of Famer Brian Leetch, told the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast last summer that BC alum Leetch was his dad’s favorite player. Many generations of Smiths have gone to Boston College.
Smith also likes the idea that No. 2 isn’t a traditional forward number.
Smith isn’t too worried about that though, instead focusing on getting bigger and stronger and faster this summer. He’s also keeping an open mind to playing in the AHL or as a winger, both possibilities now that he’s signed to the great unknown.
But he also wasn’t too worried about that details today – Smith is just excited, between he and Celebrini and Quentin Musty and William Eklund, to be part of the San Jose Sharks’ suddenly blindingly bright future.
“It’s a little bit of rebuild right now. But I think with all the draft picks, and guys who are already drafted on the team who are there now, it can be a pretty, pretty fun and special future,” he said. “Trying to get back to winning more games. The crowds and the fans there seem to be awesome, so I can’t wait.”
Sheng’s Travel Fund
Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.
Bright future ahead! So the jersey will say W.Smith? since Givani is also there still.
That will be subtly interesting, would there be a W. Smith name plate or will they have Giovanni use G. Smith. Seniority vs a future face of the franchise. I don’t know if Giovanni plays NHL games next year, the team will need some muscle but they need to make a deeper group and Giovanni was a fringe guy a bit.
Givani is going to be important. Between Eklund, Smith and Celebrini (and perhaps others), this is a team in need of a top tier “presence”. Apparently they can be found at 1-800-JohnScott
I would think it would just be Smith with different numbers. The Karlssons (Erik and Melker) didn’t have their first names in the back of their jerseys in 2018-19.
Went to a game where the WAGS (wives/grilfriends) were collecting donations.
We met Karlsson’s wife. Had to ask which Karlsson. Turns out it was Erik’s wife (the rock on her finger was probably a giveaway …), very early in his Sharks stint. She was very nice in the brief interaction, I said something like, hope it goes well here and you stick around (it was the last year of his contract). She made a great impression.
Thanks for confirming his AHL eligibility!! I saw Smith’s full presser, terrific job writing this article Sheng!!!
The future is looking bright!!
“Smith is just excited, between he and Celebrini and Quentin Musty and William Eklund, to be part of the San Jose Sharks’ suddenly blindingly bright future.”
“suddenly blindingly bright …”
Ummm, there’s visible light at the end of the tunnel … and its not an oncoming train. For now, that’s progress.
Haha fair. I was just coming off the phone with someone, we were saying how a couple lottery balls there, and things suddenly make a lot more sense with the Sharks’ future, insofar as you now have a realistic strong No. 1 player in Mack, no. 2 in Smith, Eklund and Musty could be very good forwards slotted below them, just pieces fitting together. Celebrini obviously doing the heavy lifting.
That Wyshynski comment about Grier being GM of the year looks a lot better with the first overall pick … I think the Sharks have the league’s worst record over the last 5 season, but had managed to only get a pick as high as 4th in the draft (also, 11th, which they traded away, 7th used on Eklund, 3rd which went to Ottawa and 4th used on Smith). Not a lot of draft talent for such a bad record over an extended time. This lottery, the law of averages evened out. The better news, the Sharks seem to have… Read more »