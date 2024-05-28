OFFICIAL: Will Smith Has Signed With Sharks

It’s official, Will Smith has signed with the San Jose Sharks.

As first reported by San Jose Hockey Now on Sunday, Smith is forgoing his college eligibility to make the jump to pro hockey.

The San Jose Sharks’ fourth-overall pick in 2023, Smith just finished a banner freshman campaign with Boston College, leading the NCAA with 71 points.

The Golden Eagles went to the National Championship game, losing to the University of Denver.

Smith also helped lead Team USA to a gold medal at the 2024 World Junior Championships, putting up four goals and five assists in just seven games.

All the while, San Jose Sharks GM Mike Grier and scouts around the NHL maintained that the 6-foot-0 center was ready to make the jump to the pro hockey.

“I think he’s ready for the NHL,” Grier said in April. “He’s got the brain, he’s got the talent. He’s already maturing physically.”

“I don’t see why not,” a scout told San Jose Hockey Now. “He has nothing left to prove in college hockey.”

It looks like Smith agreed, as he’s chosen to embark on the biggest challenge of his young career.

“Will is a dynamic and exciting young center and we are thrilled to have him join the organization after an impressive season with Boston College,” Grier said in a San Jose Sharks press release today. “We felt that this is the next best step for his development to becoming a full-time NHL player, and we are looking forward to seeing him compete at the highest level of hockey.”