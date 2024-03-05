SJHN Daily: Hertl ‘Ahead of Schedule’, ‘Tough To Tell’ With Couture

Good news for Tomas Hertl, not so good news for Logan Couture.

The San Jose Sharks centers, both out since the All-Star break with week-to-week injuries, appear to be on different paths in their recovery.

Hertl, who just had minor knee surgery, is “ahead of schedule”, according to head coach David Quinn. He’s not skating yet though.

Meanwhile, Couture certainly isn’t skating yet. The San Jose Sharks captain, who missed the first 45 games of the season with Osteitis pubis, essentially a deep groin issue, is back on the shelf with the same injury, with no end in sight.

According to Quinn, Couture has good days and bad days, but “hasn’t had a long stretch of, ‘OK, I’m feeling better.'”

As for returning this season, Quinn didn’t rule either out, but seemed more optimistic about that for Hertl, calling it “a possibility”.

For Couture?

“I don’t want to speculate,” he said, “tough to tell with his situation.”

In the latest San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, Sheng and Keegan discuss their final predictions ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline. They also revisit some of the San Jose Sharks’ recent deadline deals like the Jake Middleton/Kaapo Kahkonen swap, the Alexander Barabanov trade, and Magnus Chrona acquisition. Listen now wherever you get your podcasts!

Anthony Duclair hopes the NHL will reverse its ban on custom warm-up jerseys.

The general interest around San Jose Sharks deadline offerings is low?

Magnus Chrona showed signs of improvement in his second NHL start.

Several Sharks spent a day in the life of an employee at Southwest Airlines.

You never know who you'll see when you fly @SouthwestAir ✈️ Nico, William, Mackenzie, and @sjsharkie spent a day helping out the Southwest Airlines team at @FlySJC! pic.twitter.com/mU2IE0EZWk — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) March 5, 2024

Filip Zadina discusses his recent uptick in production, and support from Mike Ricci.

Anton Silayev is very tall. Is the 6'7" blueliner worth the hype? @high_sebastian of @LO_NHLProspects joins.

🦈 Shutdown defenseman

🦈 Comparison to Mukhamadullin

🦈 Worhty of a top 5 pick? 📺 https://t.co/QAPsv3HG2W

🎧 https://t.co/xsVablxd64 pic.twitter.com/vQO5OA5YKo — Locked on Sharks (@LockedOnSharks) March 5, 2024

San Jose Barracuda forward Ethan Cardwell made an appearance as a waiter:

Celebrity Waiter Ethan Cardwell 📍Teleferic Barcelona pic.twitter.com/ScCpgzQ57L — SJ Barracuda (@sjbarracuda) March 4, 2024

With the #canucks believed to be among those pursuing Jake Guentzel, word is they've had discussions about potentially flipping Elias Lindholm to the #bruins as part of the machinations to make it happen. Nothing concrete in place at this time. Still lots of moving parts. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) March 5, 2024

The New Jersey Devils fire Lindy Ruff.

Sasha Barkov with great coordination and skill, gets a spectacular assist.

Ivan Ivan signs his entry-level deal with the Colorado Avalanche.

The Minnesota Wild extend defenseman Zach Bogosian.

Scott Wheeler releases his top-75 drafted NHL prospect rankings.

The Nashville Predators are not expected to move Juuse Saros.

Travis Green explains why rookie Simon Nemec will be scratched.

The Philadelphia Flyers sign Denver Barkey to entry-level contract.

Scott Mayfield will be on IR for at least 4-6 weeks.