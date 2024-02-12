San Jose Sharks
BREAKING: Hertl To Have Surgery on Left Knee
Tomas Hertl is going to be out for a while.
The San Jose Sharks announced today that Hertl, their All-Star and leading scorer, would undergo surgery to clean out loose cartilage in his left knee.
“He is expected to miss a minimum of several weeks but the exact timetable is still to be determined based on the findings of the procedure and his rehabilitation,” San Jose Sharks GM Mike Grier said in a team press release. “We will monitor his progress during the rehab process and provide an update on his status at a later date.”
The timing of this news is strange, considering that Hertl played in the All-Star Game in Toronto on Feb. 3. He did miss the two games before the break.
Quinn said Hertl's injury was re-aggravated by the check he took from Buffalo's Henri Jokiharju before the break. #SJSharks
— Curtis Pashelka (@CurtisPashelka) February 12, 2024
“I have been experiencing soreness in my left knee on and off this season. After speaking with doctors and our medical staff earlier this year, it was clear that the injury was not going to get any worse and I could continue to play through it, including attending the NHL All-Star Weekend in Toronto,” Hertl said. “After returning from Toronto and having additional conversations with my family and our team medical staff over the last week, I made the decision to have this procedure done now so that I can return to 100% as soon as possible.”
Grier echoed Hertl: “Due to the nature of this injury, the Sharks were completely comfortable with Tomas’ decision to participate in the All-Star Weekend, and we respect his decision to have this procedure done now.”
The 14-32-5 San Jose Sharks are the second-worst team in the NHL, and it sounds like Hertl could play through this injury if there was more to play for. As it stands, losing Hertl is great news for the Sharks’ chances to end up with the best odds for the first-overall pick of the 2024 Draft.
This will be Hertl’s second surgery on his left knee, just another in a long history of knee troubles.
In Dec. 2013, Hertl has surgery on a torn right MCL and PCL. Hertl also had a minor procedure on his right knee in Nov. 2016.
This doesn’t include a right knee injury in the 2016 Stanley Cup Final, which forced him to miss the last four contests of the Sharks’ six-game loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins and the World Cup in September.
In Feb. 2020, Hertl had surgery on a torn left MCL and PCL.
Good thing, this upcoming surgery sounds more along the lines of Hertl’s 2016-17 procedure, which still sidelined him for two months.
“I look forward to returning to the ice and getting back with my teammates as soon as I can,” Hertl said.
Get well soon Hertl! It’s a bummer we won’t get to see any glimpse of this team with healthy center depth, but this should cement as as the front runners in the race to the bottom of the standings.
The curse of Dustin Frikkin Brown.
Team can’t catch a break, get well Tomas.
I may be wrong on the Dustin Brown comment, I think he hit Hertl’s right knee.
It was the right knee, but you can still credit Brown for being a bit of a douche for the hit on Hertl’s knee.
Agree, Brown is a douche for that and other things.
While a douche, that water bottle fail was pretty funny
Sadly, I worry this is the future of both 39 and 48 – Love them as players, everything they’ve done for the franchise, but the future of both hopefully won’t be in and out of the lineup for the next 3 and 6 years respectively, consuming roughly 10% each of the cap.
Both injuries can linger for a long time.
Is there a way we can rewind ~10 years??????
yeah, add Vlasic to the list and there’s a reason the Sharks won’t be good for a while. A team can deal with one bad contract (Vlasic). Couture and Hertl are both on fair value contracts, but they go far enough into the future they have genuine risk. The Sharks are in a hole. Logan and Tomas have both earned a lot of respect, but aging forwards on a rebuilding team is not a good fit. As for this injury, it sounds minor — there are often knee issues where the repair leaves lingering stuff which can get cleaned up… Read more »
Flashbacks!! Recall when an injured EK65 played in the ASG, then came back in February (iirc) for a couple games before being shut down until the playoffs? I do. 8+ years ago, I wrote a piece questioning the Sharks medical team. Just too many problematic recoveries. Now its Hertl going to the ASG (where he really didn’t look at all like himself) — and the next week, the med team figures out he needs surgery. Does that seem out of whack? It does to me. I’ll grant the article link is old and so it’d be wrong to assume nothing… Read more »
I think this happens for every team, least I have seen it occur with many others. They play through issues, look at the surgery injury reports after playoffs or even the season. As one who has done the same, Doctors said “you need this surgery but playing on it will not cause worse” (in terms of more/different damage) it is up to you and pain management. Hertl seemed and prob sharks together that might as well do it now and not wait with 2 months left of a tank season; especially if pain management becoming an issue– IE days off… Read more »
I grant the gray area. This surprise surgery should raise a flag.
Which is why I put this issue as a question. I did so in the earlier article and did so in the comment above.
… it is well within bounds to question whether the medical team in 2024 is as good as it needs to be.
The question is worth asking — especially inside the organization.
As it stands, losing Hertl is great news for the Sharks’ chances to end up with the best odds for the first-overall pick of the 2024 Draft. Aside from that, assuming he’s out for the season* the team could weaponize his cap hit to take on a bad expiring contract. I’m thinking something like Tyler Myers’ 6M could get them something with decent value since it’d enable the Canucks to spend that 6M elsewhere. While we only have 1 retention slot, between Hertl and Benning we have close to 10M in space. * The 2 month timeline probably puts him… Read more »
Agree that Hertl is probably done for the season, or should be anyway. Cooch is also appearing to be headed for another lengthy layoff, so might as well shut him down as well and add that to the 10M.