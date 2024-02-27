Connect with us

SJHN Daily: Sharks’ System Ranked 4th-Best in NHL

Published

7 hours ago

on

Scott Wheeler likes what he sees from the San Jose Sharks system.

The Athletic scribe has the Sharks fourth in his annual prospects pool ranking. This is up from 17th in 2023.

2023 fourth-overall pick Will Smith heads the roll call of prospects, but Wheeler also lauded the acquisitions of Shakir Mukhamadullin and Henry Thrun last Trade Deadline. He was also very, very high on Quentin Musty.

Wheeler wrote, “They now have a star prospect, an A-minus prospect or two behind him, and legitimate depth of B and B-plus grade guys into the double digits.”

Check out the story! Wheeler had extensive write-ups about each of his top-15 Sharks prospects.

AT SAN JOSE HOCKEY NOW…

Why are the San Jose Sharks so easy to play against? How unhappy are the players? Sheng and Keegan take a look on the SJHN Podcast.

Nikita Okhotiuk has had some unusual obstacles on his way to the NHL.

Could a resurgent Anthony Duclair be on his way out of San Jose?

The Edmonton Oilers are rumored to be interested in Luke Kunin.

IN OTHER SHARKS NEWS…

Timo Meier goes doink on the power play in practice ahead of his return to San Jose.

A few scouts are set to be on hand on Tuesday night at the San Jose Sharks game.

AROUND THE NHL…

Florida Panthers forward Nick Cousins snapped a lengthy goal drought.

Teams have called about Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry ahead of the trade deadline.

Is it time for New Jersey Devils general manager to act?

The Philadelphia Flyers may lose one of their top prospects after this season.

Ashdeep Bains’ call-up to the Vancouver Canucks is more than just a feel-good story.

Valeri Nichushkin’s return from the NHL Player Assistance Program was welcomed by the Colorado Avalanche.

Colorado Avalanche forward Valeri Nichushkin was cleared to return to practice from the NHL Player Assistance Program.

Here are some trades ESPN would like to see before the NHL trade deadline.

Connor Bedard showed flashes of Showtime in Patrick Kane’s return to Chicago.

Zeke

Hope he’s right!!

