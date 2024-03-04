San Jose Hockey Now Podcast
Our Sharks’ Trade Deadline Predictions
It’s our San Jose Sharks’ Trade Deadline predictions!
We dive deep into 12 potential players that could be traded this week from the Sharks and try to predict potential returns (32:30)
But first, we talk this past week of Sharks’ action.
Four losses since the last podcast, who stood out for the San Jose Sharks in these losing efforts? (2:22)
Sheng answers the question that many people had on Twitter; why did David Quinn call a timeout down 7-1 to the New Jersey Devils in the third period? Quinn explains. (2:55)
We discuss the quality start that Magnus Chrona put up this week against the Dallas Stars, and we do a little reminiscing about the 2021 Trade Deadline when Doug Wilson acquired Alexander Barabanov and Chrona for very little. (14:50)
After the San Jose Sharks’ loss to the Minnesota Wild this week, we revisited the Kaapo Kahkonen/Jake Middleton deal from the 2022 Trade Deadline. (21:02)
Finally, here are the official San Jose Hockey Now Trade Deadline predictions! (32:30)
What do Sheng’s sources think the Sharks will get for their players? Read this article as a reference for our discussion:
Do Sheng and Keegan think that these players will get traded…and for what?
Mikael Granlund (37:30)
Kevin Labanc (42:15)
Mike Hoffman (44:28)
Mario Ferraro (46:45)
Anthony Duclair (51:00) (plus what young player does Keegan think Duclair could get traded for?)
Kaapo Kahkonen (58:25)
Luke Kunin (1:00:15)
Jan Rutta (1:04:10)
Alex Barabanov (1:06:55)
Nico Sturm (1:10:02)
Ryan Carpenter + Justin Bailey (1:11:30)
Catch us later this week for our Trade Deadline wrap-up show and to see how many predictions we got right!
