Labanc, Quinn at Impasse: How Did Sharks Get Here? (+)

Credit: Dean Tait/Hockey Shots

David Quinn empathizes with Kevin Labanc.

Labanc is suffering a career-worst season, with two goals and seven assists in 42 games. That 0.21 Points Per Game is well short of his career 0.5 entering the year.

He’s also been healthy scratched by Quinn over 25 times this season.

“I’ve had many conversations [with him]. I talked to him a couple of weeks ago,” Quinn told San Jose Hockey Now two weeks ago in Columbus. “I just said, I don’t want to keep coming at [you]. If it’s the same conversation? I feel bad. It’s not easy. Because I like him so much. It’s never personal.”

Labanc seemed to agree that there was no point in more talking.

“I think it’s kind of past that,” he told SJHN in Pittsburgh, when asked what the coaching staff was telling him he had to do to get back into the line-up.

So how did we get to this point? Why aren’t Labanc and the San Jose Sharks on the same page?

