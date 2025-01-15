SJHN Daily: Musty Explains Trade Request, Celebrini & Sharks Top Pronman’s U23 Rankings

Macklin Celebrini is going to be, simply, the best.

That’s what Corey Pronman of the Athletic currently projects, of all NHL-affiliated players and prospects under 23.

“This is a ranking meant to show who I think will have the best pro careers,” Pronman wrote, of his exhaustive list of 139 U23 players.

Pronman put Celebrini No. 1 in his “Elite NHL Player” tier, ahead of Tim Stützle and Connor Bedard.

But it’s not just with Celebrini that the San Jose Sharks lead Pronman’s list.

They have the most players on the list, with 10, which puts them just ahead of Utah Hockey Club and Chicago Blackhawks, who both have nine on the list.

Sam Dickinson is the second Shark on the list, at 15th, a projected “bubble NHL All-Star and top of the lineup player”. William Eklund is 30th and Will Smith is 35th, each projected as a “top of the lineup player”.

Yaroslav Askarov, Filip Bystedt, Igor Chernyshov, Leo Sahlin Wallenius, Kasper Halttunen, and Shakir Mukhamadullin also make the list.

At San Jose Hockey Now…

What can Will Smith improve at as a winger?

The San Jose Sharks beat the Red Wings 6-3.

Who are some top 2025 Draft prospects? Who might the San Jose Sharks be looking at?

William Eklund is becoming a winning player.

Jake Walman returned to Detroit, what are his thoughts?

Other Sharks News…

Cat Toffoli – Tyler Toffoli’s wife – and Jules Petry – Jeff Petry’s wife – are starting a podcast together called Never Offside with Julie and Cat.

Macklin Celebrini traded a stick with a fan in exchange for a mystery mini stick:

My step son traded Celebrini a mystery mini for a twig. What a moment! Thank you so much @SanJoseSharks ! pic.twitter.com/mHFMq0u5H8 — Billy Cova (@CovaTweets) January 14, 2025

Brodie Brazil spoke with Barracuda head coach John McCarthy.

The Sharks named Quentin Musty Prospect of the Week after a five-point game.

Musty came back with a bang 💥. He had two goals and three assists in last Sunday's game. 🌊 | Vision Essentials by @KPSanJose & @KPSantaClara pic.twitter.com/NgO4d5a4ne — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) January 15, 2025

Musty shared with Ben Leeson why he made a trade request, now rescinded, from the Sudbury Wolves earlier this season. Musty noted: “Last year, our roster on paper, no offence to these guys, had a lot of veterans and a lot of high-end, proven players, but we just didn’t play the right way…That has changed a lot this year and it’s exciting to see the young kids come up and buy into everything and even the older guys.”

A new pregame ritual between Nico Sturm and Fabian Zetterlund?

Looks like this new pregame ritual is now a MUST! 🤣 Goodnight Sharks fans! pic.twitter.com/FzgezL7mlg — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) January 15, 2025

Around the NHL…

The Penguins placed goaltender Tristan Jarry on waivers…Kyle Dubas speaks on that and other Pens’ moves over the last year.

Montreal Canadiens forward Emil Heineman was hit in a car crash in Salt Lake City, but is doing well, his coach says.

Evgeni Malkin‘s home was broken into, and his three Stanley Cup rings are missing.

Regarding the NHL 4 Nations Face-Off: The four teams will only wear one jersey in the tournament — no home/away. Which means we are getting an aesthetically awesome matchup in that USA vs. Canada game. 💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/lC1mpzx8cL — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) January 16, 2025

There are reports that the Avalanche will trade Mikko Rantanen.

Matthew Tkachuk and Nico Hischier have beef.

Jeff Petry and Tyler Motte – who left Tuesday’s game against the Sharks injured – won’t travel on Detroit’s next trip.