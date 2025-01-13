Walman Talks Return to Detroit, What’s He Added to Sharks’ Locker Room?

Jake Walman is going back to Motown a big hit.

Over the summer, Walman, 28, was dropped by Steve Yzerman and the Detroit Red Wings, traded with a 2024 second-round pick to Mike Grier and the San Jose Sharks for future considerations.

Walman has become a star with the Sharks, blossoming into their No. 1 defenseman. In just 32 games, Walman has set a career-high in points with 26. His previous high was 21 points in 63 games last year.

“Good trade by Mike, right?” head coach Ryan Warsofsky chuckled.

Walman says there’s no bad blood between him and the organization that paid to give him up: “Can’t really change what happened in the past, but take the positives from it.”

Instead, Walman is excited to see old friends. When the Red Wings visited the San Jose Sharks in November, Jake Walman had dinner with former teammates Alex DeBrincat, Joe Veleno, Moritz Seider, and Lucas Raymond.

“It [will] be nice to be in a familiar place,” he said. “A lot of good memories will probably be flowing through my head. It’ll be a happy time and a lot of smiles for me, for sure. Seeing guys I know, seeing people from the city that I know.”

Could we also see the return of his famous “Griddy” celebration?

“I don’t know. I gotta change up the celly or something,” Walman smiled. “My Griddy days might be over, just focusing on other things, being as good as I can.”

No doubt, Griddy or not, Walman has been a showstopper on the ice for the San Jose Sharks.

“He’s been noticeable when he’s in our line-up and when he’s not, we miss him,” Warsofsky said. “He’s been obviously important for us. That last game, he helped us break out pucks. Closes in the defensive zone, obviously some offense to his game.”

But also, Walman is trying to grow into being a leader of a young San Jose Sharks band.

“He’s got a personality,” Warsofsky said. “He’s grown a lot since he’s been here, as far as on and off the ice and where his game is trending. He’s been a big piece to that room and having that swagger what we need to play with.”

Warsofsky elaborated: “He knows he’s an elite skater. He knows he can make plays. He wants the puck on his stick. The biggest thing is he’s got a personality and swagger to kind of back it up a little bit.”

The blueliner still has another season left on the three-year deal he signed with Detroit in 2023. Between now and unrestricted free agency in the summer of 2026, Walman wants to cement himself as part of the foundation for the San Jose Sharks’ future.

“Really working towards building myself as a piece here,” Walman said. “That’s the biggest thing, building with this team. So much excitement coming in the near future, and I’m just excited to be a part of that.”

So really, Walman isn’t going back to Little Caesars Arena with any chip on his shoulder?

“Honestly, every game [I’m] just trying to keep proving myself,” he said. “So, it’s no different really. It’ll just be a little more exciting … No chip on my shoulder. I’m always a competitive person, so every game is the same.”