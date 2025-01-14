3 Points for Eklund, Sharks Win 6-3

San Jose Sharks visit Little Caesars Palace to take on the Detroit Red Wings.

Jan Rutta and Nico Sturm and William Eklund and Mikael Granlund and Tyler Toffoli and Mario Ferraro scored, and the Sharks won 6-3.

Period 1

Rutta goal: Great work by Wennberg on the forecheck, takes it from Holl. Nice job by Smith to get open, and have presence of mind after he’s denied to get it back to the point.

3 in: A little second effort by Graf to get it out of DZ, helps Zetterlund get it in. Little territory win for Sharks. These are little things that Graf has done.

4 in: A lot of pressure from Kane line, but Ferraro able to skate with him, force him out of the zone.

6 in: Like that puck battle win from Goodrow behind Husso. Just rips it from Wings d-man.

8 in: Smith still working on the wall play, not an easy play, but he has possession under fire in DZ, can’t get it out. Leads to four Red Wings shots, 3-1 San Jose Sharks shots edge gone.

10 in: Sloppy Celebrini turnover, tries DZ corner up the middle, can’t do that. Wings wave after wave, Georgiev strong.

Detroit has last eight shots.

8 left: That’s a good wall play by Graf. Pass to self.

7 left: Celebrini beats his man to the front, good Toffoli pass, great chance, just misses. Starts with a Celebrini defensive play at the other end, 200 feet of good hockey.

Sturm goal: Georgiev making save after save, Detroit now 12-3 shots. Until Sturm! Vlasic does good work, strong on the puck with Wing breathing on him, to clear it up to Eklund. Eklund takes over, drawing three Wings to him, curls back, and hits Sturm with speed coming from behind. Eyes on the back of his head, I know Eklund saw Sturm, he had his head up after first two Wings pressured him.

Brilliant vision by Eklund, but first, Vlasic strong on puck to get it out to him. Then, you can see Eklund look back after first two Wings miss him https://t.co/5hLgQAPAY7 — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) January 15, 2025

1 left: Sometimes, spin-o-ramas seem more style than substance, but that one from Celebrini was brilliant, helps him navigate through four Wings on entry.

Getting outshot 12-5 is not a formula to victory, so Sharks need to manage the puck better. That’s been the problem. If they can do that and keep up offensive pressure, they’ll be alright.

Period 2

Ceci can’t exit clean, Red Wings take over. That’s what the San Jose Sharks need to clean up.

Tarasenko goal: Like I was saying. Liljegren had full possession skating it out from behind Georgiev. He needed help from forwards too, but same basic idea, you get full possession in DZ, it’s got to get out. A better Sharks team, one day, will figure out that they lucked out a bit in the first period, then turn it on to start the second. Instead, we get this team that’s still learning its way.

9 left: Liljegren got caught on the wrong side of Larkin, but credit to Liljegren, he recovers. Leads to Sturm lead pass for Goodrow partial breakaway. Goodrow can’t finish, but I think, relative to his playing time, he’s been getting some decent chances.

6 left: Graf post, off in part because of smart Graf plays.

3 left: On exit, Zetterlund runs soft interference to help I think Ceci exit. Then, Zetterlund tracks hard defensively. Good winger shift by him. That’s little stuff that Smith has to improve on.

1 left: Great shift by Celebrini, Remenda points out his effort to try to beat Edvinsson to puck, Celebrini at least makes it a 50-50. Then a couple chances in front. Since that turnover of his early in the game, he’s been sneaky-brilliant.

Like Smith’s puck distribution to close period. Really tough pass to Vlasic wide, needs perfect touch of hard-soft that Smith manages there. Doesn’t lead to chance but widens Detroit defense. Then another Smith pass to Vlasic in high slot for a last second shot. By the end of the season, I don’t think Smith will win a lot of physical battles, he needs to have a big summer to do that, but I do want him to regularly control time and space on the power play and other situations where he has the D scrambling. Basically execute with confidence in those situations, show confidence when he has time and space with the puck. I think that’s an attainable goal.

Period 3

Eklund goal: Whoa! Red Wings fall asleep and Celebrini takes advantage. Just perfect pass to Eklund wide. Red Wings forgot Eklund, not sure why Husso didn’t block the pass. Everybody watching Celebrini. Credit to the San Jose Sharks, they’ve done a nice job since push that eventually got to Tarasenko goal. They’ve been way better after that, puck management a big part of it.

3 in: Goodrow misses pass to Ceci on exit, icing. Those are the winger details that matter. Goodrow had right idea, didn’t execute, eventually, he does help lead Sharks’ exit out after icing.

Tarasenko goal: Sharks can’t kill plays or mount offense, Red Wings just rolling around. Looks like Tarasenko beats Smith to the loose puck in the slot. Kunin, manning the slot, slow to react too. Gut check time for the Sharks.

Big power play here, can you re-take momentum. Dellandrea gets the call. Walman-Eklund-Granlund-Celebrini-Toffoli to start.

Granlund goal: Toffoli on PP entry takes the hit to keep the puck alive. Then Celebrini on the pass, Wings swarm him, leaving Granlund on the shot, what patience. Granlund’s first goal since Dec. 14.

Granny with a beauty 🤌 pic.twitter.com/iwGKNo4u8z — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) January 15, 2025

Raymond goal: Set play, Larkin jumps forward on draw, Raymond simply beats Eklund to the front. Eklund has had a great game, but he’s gotta be on his toes there.

Toffoli goal: Holl has struggled. Toffoli jumps on him in front of Husso, turnover. Ceci pinch helped keep puck in. Toffoli jumps on loose puck after Holl able to stop Eklund.

6 left: Sharks got lucky, third line was out there defensively for two minutes. Ceci had a chance for a clean clear. Know you want to make plays, there’s always that balance. Sometimes, you need to punt, he didn’t. Sharks survive.

5 left: Big Georgiev saves there on DeBrincat. Stats may not reflect it in the end, he may end up below .900 Save %, but he’s been sensational tonight.