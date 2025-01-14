Sharks Locker Room: Eklund Becoming a Winning Player

William Eklund hasn’t won a lot in his career, but he’s becoming a winning player.

The offense is obvious: The San Jose Sharks winger put up three points in a 6-3 victory over the Detroit Red Wings, highlighted by this brilliant pass to Nico Sturm.

Shorty alert 🚨 pic.twitter.com/vw1RLMWZyq — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) January 15, 2025

When did Eklund see Sturm?

“From the beginning, pretty much. Saw the three guys on me,” he said. “When I turned my back a little bit, I saw Nico coming there, and he made a hell of a play on the breakaway.”

The 22-year-old is on pace for the first 60-point campaign of his career, on the heels of 45 points in his first full season last year.

But it’s Eklund’s apprenticeship in the little things that are making him more valuable.

Linemate Macklin Celebrini noted, “His compete, he’s always working. He’s always trying to make the right play, and he’s always on puck.”

Compete is just one of those little things. Eklund cares a lot about defense, and he’s grown in that area since the San Jose Sharks made him the No. 7 pick of the 2021 Draft.

So much so, Eklund is one of just two wingers from the 2021, 2022, 2023, or 2024 Drafts to average over 17 minutes overall, two power play, and one short-handed minutes a night.

The other is the Toronto Maple Leafs’ Matthew Knies, a second-round pick in the 2021 Draft.

Obviously, forwards from the more recent Drafts are still emerging, and Eklund is still refining his two-way game, but he’s becoming an excellent all-around winger, and he’s only getting better.

The dish to Sturm reminded me of this pass that Eklund made as a 19-year-old trying to stick in the NHL.

I'm not given to exaggeration, but this is hockey genius from Eklund: He turns back, draws 3 #Preds to him, then gets it behind the defense to create a 2-on-1 out of literal thin air pic.twitter.com/uW5L9bg3fA — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) October 27, 2021

It’s not a carbon copy, but in much the same way, a retreating Eklund pulls multiple defenders to him, which opens up space for his linemates.

I spoke with William Eklund after this pass in 2021 — check out the Mikael Granlund with the Nashville Predators cameo!

It’s impressive to see how Eklund has grown as an overall player without losing his skill.

It’s a good reminder — especially in 19-year-old Will Smith’s rookie season — that skill isn’t enough to become a winning player in the NHL.

Quotes coming soon! Warsofsky spoke on how Smith responded to his benching and about another elite Celebrini skill.

