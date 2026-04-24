SJHN Daily: Celebrini Writes Letter to Fans, Sahlin Wallenius Loaned to Cuda, Sharks Watch Giants

“I know we can make some more Good Old Days,” Macklin Celebrini wrote. “We gotta make it happen. Otherwise I’m gonna be hearing from Joe.”

Celebrini published “For San Jose” on The Players’ Tribune on Tuesday. In a letter addressed to San Jose Sharks fans, the superstar repeatedly thanked the rejuvenated fanbase: “Maybe it’s a cliche, but when you really feel a part of a community, it means a lot more to wear the sweater. And I love wearing this sweater. I’m excited to see where we can go.”

Also in the letter, Celebrini shouted out his landlord Joe Thornton, his dad Rick Celebrini and the Golden State Warriors, and the team’s current veterans.

Be sure to check out the whole letter! Hopefully, it ends up like this old tweet:

Celebrini also talked more about his experience in San Jose in a Sports Illustrated and Kaiser Permanente video titled “Swimming With the Sharks.” He and team medical personnel talked about keeping professional athletes healthy during a long, physically intense season.

AT SAN JOSE HOCKEY NOW…

The San Jose Sharks may have missed the playoffs, but still had an unforgettable season! Keegan, Sheng, Zubair, and Dan Boyle discuss the season, Celebrini’s MVP case, Shakir Mukhamadullin’s development, and more! Also, stay for the hockey movie and “bird watching” talk. Check it out wherever you get your podcasts!

Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith talk future contract extensions.

Mike Grier discusses the defense, Ryan Warsofsky, and more in his exit interview.

Four NHL scouts predict the outcome of the San Jose Barracuda-Henderson Silver Knights first round series. Laurent Brossoit starred, but the Cuda dropped Game One on Wednesday.

William Eklund talks wrist injury and up-and-down Sharks season.

OTHER SHARKS NEWS…

Michael Misa and Sam Dickinson join the Never Offside podcast!

The Wichita Thunder part ways with head coach Bruce Ramsay.

The #SJSharks have loaned prospect D Leo Sahlin Wallenius to the @sjbarracuda. Sahlin Wallenius led SHL U-20 defensemen in scoring this season with 13 points (3g, 10a) over 32 games in the regular season. He had six points (2g, 4a) in 10 postseason contests. — San Jose Sharks PR (@SanJoseSharksPR) April 22, 2026

Great to hear that @sharkvoice & Drew Remenda will get to call some playoff action this year! Next season, it'll be for the home team 😉 Make sure to catch them Games 2-3 of Ducks-Oilers for @NHL_On_TNT @hbomax this Wed/Fri! — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) April 19, 2026

Thomas Speer is going to the World Championships.

Tyler Toffoli, Barclay Goodrow and Alex Nedeljkovic from the @SanJoseSharks in the house today! 🏒 pic.twitter.com/CisFKR4lcf — Oracle Park (@OracleParkSF) April 23, 2026

Amazing new mural on #sjsharks Ice Oakland (@OICSharksIce) honoring Olympic Gold Medalists

Alysa Liu (IG: alysaxliu) and Kristi Yamaguchi (@kristiyamaguchi) Artwork by Julie Engelmann (IG: artbyjul_) pic.twitter.com/OIbCbdc31q — Jonathan Becher (@jbecher) April 23, 2026

AROUND THE NHL…

Porter Martone showing up big in the playoffs! The Flyers are now up 3-0 on the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Jason Dickinson scores twice in Edmonton Oilers’ Game One win. But the Ducks bounced back in Game Two.

What’s got to improve for Montreal Canadiens defensemen in their 1-1 series with the Tampa Bay Lightning?

The Carolina Hurricanes are up 3-0 on the Ottawa Senators…here’s an amazing Game Two sequence:

WHAT A SEQUENCE IN RALEIGH AS WE HEAD TO A SECOND OVERTIME 🤯 The Hurricanes thought they had won in overtime, but the play was deemed offside. Jordan Martinook was awarded a penalty shot on the play, but failed to score. pic.twitter.com/sCL6ltUhQy — ESPN (@espn) April 21, 2026

Colorado Avalanche imposing their will on Los Angeles Kings. They’re now up 3-0 on Los Angeles.

General manager Kevin Cheveldayoff responds to Connor Hellebuyck’s frustration after the season.

Boston Bruins defeated in Buffalo Sabres’ first playoff game in 15 years…the Sabres are now up 2-1 in the series.

Rasmus Sandin to miss start of next season.

There’s huge anticipation for the Utah Mammoth’s first-ever home playoff game. They’re tied 1-1 with the Vegas Golden Knights.

NHL regular season viewing up 30% on ESPN with this season.