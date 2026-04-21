William Eklund Teases Victor, Talks How Last Year’s Wrist Surgery Affected Him

Last offseason didn’t go the way William Eklund wanted it to.

Instead of working on and improving specific parts of his game, he was rehabbing a wrist injury picked up just ahead of the World Championship for Team Sweden.

While he hasn’t yet thought about whether he’ll play for Team Sweden this year, an injury-free summer grants him more time to rest, reset, and get better. Specifically, Eklund wants to use that time to work on his shot.

“I had a lot of chances this year that I think that I should have put in. Creating a lot of chances still, and I feel like I should be able to score more,” Eklund said. “I’m going to work on it and see what different types of areas I can shoot, where I can shoot, and stuff like that, when to shoot.”

In 78 games played this season, the young San Jose Sharks winger scored 15 goals and recorded 38 assists, similar output to his previous campaign.

Eklund spoke about Alex Wennberg’s impact, how Michael Misa reminds him of younger brother Victor, and coming so close to the playoffs.

On the forward group potentially being similar next year…

If it’s a similar forward group, or group in general, I think that’s a good thing too. You create chemistry in that way too. I feel like the past couple years, I played with a lot of different players, and you always want to create some chemistry too. Everybody here is dialed into to have a great summer and to work really hard to be back and great to make the playoffs.

On how Alex Wennberg makes the San Jose Sharks better…

This year he showed why he’s one of the most underrated players in the league. He can do it all – can kill penalties, power play, can be different types of areas, and you’ll always get a good night from him. For myself he plays the game pretty similar, and that’s why we’ve been playing really good together as well. Outside of hockey he’s also a good mentor for me and been helpful last couple of years. So I really appreciate him and his family has meant a lot to me as well.

On his chemistry with Michael Misa…

He’s a great kid. He reminds me a little bit of my brother sometimes, how he is outside of hockey. I’m just trying to be there for him, because I know coming into the league is not easy. I can see how good of a hockey player he can become, and how good he already is. He’s taken a lot of huge steps this year. I think for this organization to win games, he’s going to be one of the biggest pieces to become that player that he really can be. So we got to keep in touch all summer and make sure talk with him once a while.

Eklund says he told his brother that now the Eklund family has 253 NHL games between them — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) April 18, 2026

On how close the San Jose Sharks were to making the playoffs…

It’s a little different this year. Last couple of years you were out of it with 15 games left. It’s different this year. We’re just right there. It’s a little disappointing, obviously. Looking back to it, maybe I’m going to be like we had hell of progress this year. But you wanted to make the playoffs. We did not play good enough in the games that matter the most, and we got to learn from it. We got to get better. But it’s mixed emotions, for sure.

On the team’s connection this year…

We had a great group this year, to be honest. It’s one of the most fun groups I’ve had. I think that’s why we played good too. It’s a great mix between young and older, and the veteran guys are showing the way, the young guys are showing the way. Everybody’s just trying to buy in, and they are buying in. And that’s why I love this group a lot. Had so much fun throughout the year, and that’s obviously why you wanted to make it further. But it is what it is, and we’re going to be back next year.

See the full interview here