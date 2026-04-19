San Jose Barracuda
5 Takeaways From Grier’s Exit Interview: Celebrini & Smith Extensions? How Will Sharks Improve Defense? Warsofsky’s Job?
It was a successful season for the San Jose Sharks.
They improved 34 points, from 52 to 86 points, and were on the cusp of the playoff race until the last week of the regular season. They established, without a doubt, that they have a franchise player in Macklin Celebrini. They saw lots of growth from other young stars like Will Smith and Sam Dickinson and Collin Graf and Michael Misa, among others.
So what’s San Jose Sharks GM Mike Grier’s off-season plan to take his team to the next level?
He’ll have to face potentially massive extensions for Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith. RFA Collin Graf is also due a healthy raise.
Will 19-year-old Celebrini be his next captain?
What will he do with UFAs Mario Ferraro, Vincent Desharnais, and Ryan Reaves?
Was he happy with head coach Ryan Warsofsky’s performance this season?
What went wrong for the San Jose Sharks at the end of the year, that caused them to miss the playoffs?
And will prospects Eric Pohlkamp and Leo Sahlin Wallenius join the San Jose Barracuda for their playoff push?
Grier covered all these topics and more on Saturday.
Warsofsky Will Be Back
Warsofsky isn’t going anywhere: Grier was happy with the job that his coaching staff did this season.
“They did a good job,” Grier said. “I think he’s still learning and growing as a coach.”
Read the full article at NBC Sports Bay Area
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Love what Grier had to say about not picking for need at the top of the draft. If the Top 4 D are gone at pick 9, I’d be much more comfortable drafting the best forward available than drafting someone like Rudolph because he’s a defenseman. A lot of people wanted the Sharks to draft Fiddler instead of Ravensbergen a year ago and I think a year later that decision by Grier looks even better than it did last year. Tough spot with the Reaves thing. Think I’d be way more open to the idea of bringing him back if… Read more »
I think Graffs game is fine for a 4×4 3rd line wing. I don’t see him playing 2nd line or making +5 mil because he’s emotionless and if he happens to put a body on someone it’s a pillow shot. I’m watching Tampa Habs right now and body’s are flying and it’s dirty, we are going to have to add some top 6 and top 4 players that can party like that. Because we don’t have any besides woody.
Yeah no duh the Top 6 that’s filled with almost entirely players 23 and younger isn’t going to have that. These players need time to develop physically to be that. Expecting guys like Celebrini, Misa, Smith, Chernyshov, Eklund who are all really young to be nasty and physical isn’t very realistic. Outside of Smith all of those guys have flashed some edge to their game at times.
Definitely they are not men yet besides Mack, but it’s all up to Mack. If he wants to sign for 8 years and wait for everyone to grow up, great—but what if he wants to sign short term? Every year that we don’t have a playoff-caliber roster from here on out is wasted season when you have Macklin in his prime.
Celebrini is 19. I don’t think we need to be worrying about wasting his prime.
His prime started this season. Luckily that probably means his prime is a lot longer than most players. But the point remains that he’s now in a waiting game for the franchise to catch up to his timeline. If Tuch hits UFA I would seriously consider backing up a truck full of cash to his house. Or maybe you see what it would take to pry Knies out of Toronto? Or you just wait and hope Musty and Cherny are the power forwards you need. Eklund will never be an effective hitter but I can see the rest becoming more… Read more »
The last thing the Sharks should be doing this offseason is giving out a huge contract to a 30 year old 65 point player in Alex Tuch. This is a quote from Grier in the article, “Stepping on the gas too early, I think that’s the common mistake, where you feel like you lose a little bit of the patience, and you feel like you want to get there sooner than maybe your group’s ready to get there.” Giving out a massive contract to Alex Tuch is doing exactly that especially when the forward core doesn’t need more help. The… Read more »
Maybe. He’s basically a better Sherwood. Besides, I said I would consider it. I’m not sold 100% at this point. I’m hopeful that Musty becomes the Sharks version of a player like that. Stepping on the gas too early to me would be trading high firsts for 30 year olds. Not signing UFAs who fill an obvious type of player need. Would depend on the contract too.
I don’t know about his next deal but he’s going to make more than 4 at some point with the cap rising the way it is. Gotta recalibrate your idea of what a 4mil player is. He’s a 20 goal scorer already.
I’m just using Eklund’s and Woodman’s deals as a barometer. As far as Mack goes, the best-case scenario is that he finds a nice local girl with a big family who isn’t going anywhere, and she puts her foot down and says, “We’re not going anywhere, so buy a big house and sign for 8 years!”
The comp for Graf is Coronato. And Grier would be smart to do that. Graf is super valuable and a bargain at The Coronato. They just signed Sherwood for 5 years. I think everyone who is up for a deal, the team is going to be looking at that length or more. Mack.and Will hopefully both get 8. Hell, I’d be happy to give Graf 8/$50M. 4/$16 is what Cody Ceci got. This is 2026. Think of it this way, every single year of all 3 of those deals will be at the player’s peak, with the exception of maybe… Read more »
still think GMMG staggers the end dates of the deal so he doesn’t have multiple big deals expiring in the same year.
I do think Graf has a bit of a “only done it once’ discount. But Coronato is reasonable comp.
Yeah, but if they stagger, then they will start to bump into timelines for Misa, Dickinson and Chernyshov, so I don’t think there’s really a way to avoid it. That’s what Grier gets for having wave after wave of young talent flood the team
Edit… Also it should be noted that Graf’s deal would start next year and Celebrini and Smith would start the year after
I doubt it. Especially Smith and Cele. They’re buds and as long as that’s the case they’ll sign together. Probably do their little signing photo together for TikTok.
Graff gets an 8 year contract? Is nothing sacred anymore? What has Will smith done to deserve 8 years? You are a riverboat gambler.
I’m saying that down the road, you will wish that you could have given both guys 8 years.
I don’t know if you’ll be one of those people who can’t enjoy winning a Cup because it will mean you’ve been wrong about a great many things and you don’t like to be wrong.
I’m trying to help you prepare for being wrong so you can be happy for your team. Because you’re very wrong here. Like super wrong
You very well may be right that giving Graf an 8 year deal would be beneficial in the long run but acting like it’s a sure thing no doubt is jumping the gun. He needs to improve if you want him to be worth a big 8 year contract. That’s why I would prefer a bridge deal. The production numbers look nice but the on ice impacts at 5on5 and micro stats paint a very different picture. He flashed moments of skill but his overall game has a ways to go.
You’re just awful at player evaluation. And clearly you haven’t been paying attention to contracts around the league for guys their age and skill level.
I’m pretty sure for Graff and Will smith to get an 8 year contract I will have to happen this summer. I just don’t think those guys have earned an 8 year contract.
I wonder if there will be coaching changes on the defensive side.
Its worth noting that Mukh didn’t advance, Iorio didn’t advance and while not his call, Jack Thompson didn’t get a shot.
fwiw, Thompson has 13 pts in 14 games and is a + player for Abbottsford (as a team, 61 more GA than GF, so being + player is tough to do). He was also the ‘Cuda’s leader in +/-.
In the area of the organization’s most glaring need, the development looks questionable
Shak looked like he took a step finally at the end. Dickinson had some very good moments considering his age. Not sure I’m blaming the staff for a prospects failure. 99.9% of the time it’s the prospect who’s either not coachable or just doesn’t have it in them to get to the next level. You can coach all you want but in the end it’s on the prospect to progress. Houda is pretty well known for a long time as a very good defensive coach. Like I’ve said before, it’s the ingredients, not the chef.
Of note, AHL regular season is done. ‘Cuda play Henderson in the playoffs, first game is Wednesday.