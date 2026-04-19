5 Takeaways From Grier’s Exit Interview: Celebrini & Smith Extensions? How Will Sharks Improve Defense? Warsofsky’s Job?

It was a successful season for the San Jose Sharks.

They improved 34 points, from 52 to 86 points, and were on the cusp of the playoff race until the last week of the regular season. They established, without a doubt, that they have a franchise player in Macklin Celebrini. They saw lots of growth from other young stars like Will Smith and Sam Dickinson and Collin Graf and Michael Misa, among others.

So what’s San Jose Sharks GM Mike Grier’s off-season plan to take his team to the next level?

He’ll have to face potentially massive extensions for Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith. RFA Collin Graf is also due a healthy raise.

Will 19-year-old Celebrini be his next captain?

What will he do with UFAs Mario Ferraro, Vincent Desharnais, and Ryan Reaves?

Was he happy with head coach Ryan Warsofsky’s performance this season?

What went wrong for the San Jose Sharks at the end of the year, that caused them to miss the playoffs?

And will prospects Eric Pohlkamp and Leo Sahlin Wallenius join the San Jose Barracuda for their playoff push?

Grier covered all these topics and more on Saturday.

Warsofsky Will Be Back

Warsofsky isn’t going anywhere: Grier was happy with the job that his coaching staff did this season.

“They did a good job,” Grier said. “I think he’s still learning and growing as a coach.”