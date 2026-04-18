Celebrini Wants To Sign Extension With Sharks This Summer, Talks Captaincy

Macklin Celebrini wants to sign an extension with the San Jose Sharks.

Celebrini held court in his exit interview on Saturday, discussing his MVP-caliber and franchise record-setting season, if he’s going to World Championships, the captaincy, and his desire to sign a contract extension with the San Jose Sharks this summer.

Celebrini, on missing the playoffs:

I mean, obviously it’s disappointing. We didn’t make the playoffs, and we were right there. We made a lot of big strides as a group, and we played some good hockey.

Celebrini, on what made this season special for him on the ice:

I think just the group of guys we have, it’s so fun to come to the rink everyday and be with them. The amount of laughs and fun we had and how much we enjoyed each other’s company and the season just going out there and playing hockey. And we were winning, so it was a lot of fun.

Celebrini, on the fans coming back to SAP Center:

I mean, our fans are awesome. You saw it there, they sold out the building a couple times in a row, and then we had great crowds the rest of the year. They’re starting to come back, which is what we want. We’re going to keep trying to win some games and push this thing in the right direction. Hopefully, they keep coming.

Celebrini, on the hunger in the room for the playoffs:

100%, it gave us taste, and kind of fed that hunger a little bit where we want to get back there and get back into that situation. Hopefully next year, we’re in a little bit more of a controlling spot.

Celebrini, on playing all 82 games this season:

That’s something that every guy wants to do. They want to be on the ice every single game and try to help the team win. That was a big goal of mine this year, especially with missing the start of the year last year. I think just being able to play all the games this year and being available for my team and my teammates, I think that was a big goal of mine.

Celebrini, on how he’s handled his increased recognition/notoriety this year:

It’s good. I think our fans are starting to recognize us a little bit more, and the Sharks are starting to grow back into being one of the bigger teams in the Bay and get a little bit more attention. I think that’s what we all want.

Celebrini, on how much change he’s noticed in the locker room over the last year:

I think it was just as good last year. I may have to keep saying it, that just we got so tight over the course of the year, but winning helps that. When we almost won 40 games, and it’s almost double of what we did last year, you have a lot more fun.

Celebrini, on whether he’s thought about his upcoming contract:

I haven’t thought about it. The season just ended, and I haven’t really thought about it.

Celebrini, on how he thinks he’s grown as a person this year:

I think I got a little bit more comfortable around the guys. Getting an A this year, I think it challenged me to kind of be a little bit more vocal and speak my mind a little bit, but at the same time, not going to change who I am.

Celebrini, on what he learned about leadership when meeting with the other alternate captains:

Just what those kinds of conversations are like—what guys are looking for, some of the concerns that we have, and problem solving. Again, those ruts and tough times, just how to come out of it.

Celebrini, on what he thinks allowed him to have this kind of season:

Just the chemistry and the gel I had with my line mates and our whole team. I think we were playing the right way, and obviously, we’re creating a lot of chances and getting a lot of offense, but also I saw some things in my game last year that I knew I needed to improve. Last summer, I did my best to kind of work towards that.

Celebrini, on what he specifically wanted to improve last summer:

Nothing specific, I think. Times like these, the meetings when you talk to your coach and other guys, just figuring out what you need to do to improve yourself and make yourself better.

Celebrini, on how he feels he’s held up over the season:

With no break, it was a little tough, but, I mean, every guy was going through it, so there’s no excuses. A little bit tired now, and I’m sure if the season was still going, I’d still have a lot of energy. Now that’s all over, it’s kind of hitting me a little bit more.

Celebrini, on Men’s Worlds:

I got a call. I’m still thinking about it, I’m not sure what I’m gonna do yet.

Celebrini, on what helped him get to the finish line this season:

I do think resting when I was told to rest did. I think that was a big key for me, especially with the Olympics and all that went into it—the schedule, how tight those games were, back-to-back’s and stuff. Taking that rest when I was able to, I think it helped a lot.

Celebrini, on his resistance to maintenance days:

Yeah, I think that was more last year. I think I had a conversation with them at the start of the year and throughout the year, and they’re great. Talking to me, seeing what my numbers are, and asking how I’m feeling, and putting a plan together.

Celebrini, on whether this season helped him build expectations for what a playoff season would require physically:

It’s long, but I don’t think you can really compare the regular season to the playoffs. I mean, you just watched the start of that Ottawa/Carolina game, it’s intense. I don’t really think—I mean, we got a little taste of it, but until you’re in those playoff games, I don’t think you can really compare it.

Celebrini, on Sam Dickinson and Michael Misa:

They were big parts of our team. They’re going to be big parts of our team too in the future. Those are two key guys for us, and I thought they both did great.

Celebrini, on what makes Collin Graf a great complement to his own game:

He’s just so smart— the way he thinks about the game, and he always has his head up looking for plays. I think that’s something that me and Will do, we like to make plays and read off each other. He also has a great stick, and he’s able to make those plays.

Celebrini, on whether he’s open to getting an extension done:

Yeah, I’m open to it.

Celebrini, on whether he’s spoken to other players about the extension process:

Not really. Connor [Bedard] and I are pretty good friends, and I talked to him a little bit just about his situation. Obviously he approached it differently, and every guy’s situation is going to be a little different.

I’m just open to every possibility. There’s nothing really that goes into it.

I want to commit to this team and be here, and I love it here. I’m just open to whatever happens. Like I said, I haven’t really talked about it. And I mean, there’s a lot of stuff that goes into it.

Celebrini, on what made the team mesh so well:

It wasn’t very divided—all the guys hung out together, older guys, younger guys, everyone just kind of came together. We were a team, and no one looked at it as a guy being older than them. I think our young guys liked looking up to those guys and asking them questions, but I think everyone’s comfortable with each other and just talking to each other.

Celebrini, on what lessons he wants to carry over from the culture this year:

100%. At the end of the day, it doesn’t matter how old you are, where you come from, as long as you’re in that room, we’re all going to have each other’s back, and we’re all going to be a team.

Celebrini, on the moment he’ll remember most this year:

There’s a couple very cool wins. At home, just the energy in the building, and that was kind of our first taste of it. I have a few games that I’ll remember and kind of hold on to going into the next year.

Celebrini, on the next steps to reaching the playoffs:

I think a little bit of it’s experience. We dropped a couple games at the end that maybe we shouldn’t have, but maybe won some that we shouldn’t have too. That’s just how it goes sometimes. I think we need to just make sure next year that we learned our lessons from this year, and stay consistent with what we want to do.

Celebrini, on starting next season on a hot streak instead of a losing streak:

I mean, that doesn’t help—it doesn’t help when you start the year that slow. You kind of plan to change that.

Celebrini, on what “18” means:

It’s just a golf hat.

Celebrini, on his offseason plans:

Spend time with my friends and family. I’ll be in Vancouver.

Celebrini, on possibly being named captain:

I mean, that would mean a lot to me, especially if it’s coming from my teammates. If they’re looking at me like that and they believe in me, that means a lot.

Celebrini, on what it means to be a Hart finalist:

Those are the guys that I’m looking to to learn from and watch them. They’ve been around for 10+ years, so they’re guys that when I was a kid, I was watching. Even now, I’m still trying to learn from them and see what makes them successful. That’d be pretty cool.

Celebrini, on deciding to play at Worlds:

Part of wanting to stay healthy all year and playing all 82 games, it takes a toll, and it’s a little tiring, so I just have to do what’s best for me and what prepares me best for next season.

I don’t really think there’s a deadline. I don’t know, but it’ll probably be in the next couple days.