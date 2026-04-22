Scouts Predict Barracuda-Silver Knights, Talk Chernyshov vs. Connelly (+)

LAS VEGAS — Can the San Jose Barracuda unhorse one of the best goalies in the AHL?

That’s their burning question heading into their best-of-three first round against the Henderson Silver Knights, starting on Wednesday night at Lee’s Family Forum.

McCarthy added that Havelid is close, but won't be available tonight. Havelid skated today, it was an optional skate. Carlsson is week-to-week, could be an option in the next round? — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) April 22, 2026

Carl Lindbom has a sparkling 24-5-5 record with a .926 Save %. Underscoring Lindbom’s value to the Silver Knights, his back-ups Jesper Vikman and Cameron Whitehead have .866 and .873 Save %, respectively.

The 22-year-old Swede is one of only two AHL starters this season above .920: Michael DiPietro of the Providence Bruins has a .930.

The 2021 seventh-round pick also hasn’t been beat in regulation since Jan. 18: Lindbom is 18-0-2 since then.

And to top it off, Lindbom defeated the San Jose Sharks twice this season, on Nov. 29 and Jan. 11.

So how do the Cuda knock Lindbom down a peg?

Four NHL scouts, none with the San Jose Sharks or Vegas Golden Knights, gave their predictions for Barracuda-Silver Knights.

One scout also suggested a player in this series who might be more dangerous than Igor Chernyshov.

In addition, Barracuda head coach John McCarthy, Colin White, and Filip Bystedt shared their thoughts on Lindbom and the Silver Knights.