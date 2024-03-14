SJHN Daily: Jagr Bobbleheads Stolen En Route to Sharks-Penguins Game

Something funny happened on the way to the San Jose Sharks’ game at the Pittsburgh Penguins tonight.

The fans were supposed to get a Jaromir Jagr bobblehead. Jagr himself was supposed to be in attendance.

But instead, the Penguins announced this morning that somewhere in California, in transit to Pennsylvania, the bobbleheads were pilfered.

“Unfortunate,” countryman Jan Rutta told San Jose Hockey Now, when asked about the theft. “Some gang is probably gonna wonder who Jaromir Jagr is. I don’t think they [knew they] were stealing that.”

“It was supposed to be a truckload of Armani suits. It’s fucking bobbleheads T, I don’t know what happened” https://t.co/WoxUR8LQwZ pic.twitter.com/dIpwBKjwkZ — Keg. (@GratefulKeg) March 14, 2024

The investigation is ongoing. Fans attending tonight’s game will instead receive a voucher for the Jagr bobblehead, to be redeemed whenever they turn up or are re-made.

Sasha Chmelevski is open to returning to the Sharks, but he can’t this season.

Eat Your Heart Out, Pittsburgh: Granlund Takes Us Inside His Best Plays This Year https://t.co/tiGBkIAtbf — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) March 14, 2024

What do NHL scouts think about David Edstrom?

Tomas Hertl explains why he left for the Vegas Golden Knights.

Alexander Barabanov reacts to staying put with the Sharks.

Filip Zadina discusses his decision to bet on himself this season:

Zadina breaks down how betting on himself has led to a career year 🎰 pic.twitter.com/wD35U2Tfig — Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) March 13, 2024

Magnus Chrona recently earned his first career NHL win and a familiar face was backing him up.

Alexander Barabanov recently skated in his 200th NHL game.

San Jose Barracuda players go undercover as waiters:

That’s some quality service👌🏻 📍Telefèric Barcelona pic.twitter.com/MhnD60rsXA — SJ Barracuda (@sjbarracuda) March 13, 2024

Tempers flare and a skirmish breaks out at Detroit Red Wings‘ practice.

Mike Santos of Team 33 joins @NYCNeil & Vic Morren to talk #SJSharks Trade Deadline & more! Listen here: https://t.co/aMlzqWJTMZ — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) March 12, 2024

Petr Mrazek and John Gibson almost went at it:

WE GOT A FULL ON BRAWL IN CHICAGO 😱 MRAZEK AND GIBSON! THE GOALIES ARE IN THE MIX 😳 pic.twitter.com/u3wiAORRgl — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) March 13, 2024

The NHL suspended John Tortorella for two games for refusing to leave the bench when ejected.

The Calgary Flames renounce rights to prospect Topi Ronni after being sentenced for rape.

Connor Bedard ties the Chicago Blackhawks’ single-game rookie point record.

Matt Rempe to be suspended four games for his hit on Jonas Siegenthaler

Josh Ho-Sang launches a new app:

Over the past year I took my time to create some thing that I’m very excited to share with the world. It’s an app called PUP sports. The platform allows you to find pick up games, events & practice. It’s a space for coaches to teach & all users can prosper earning cash rewards pic.twitter.com/LkyeYX5Xm7 — Joshua Ho-Sang (@66jhosang) March 12, 2024

How would a Ryan Johansen buyout impact the Nashville Predators?

Jake Allen blocked a trade to the New Jersey Devils early in the season?

Kurtis MacDermid sounds off on Rempe after he waved goodbye after his game misconduct.