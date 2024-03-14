Connect with us

Links

SJHN Daily: Jagr Bobbleheads Stolen En Route to Sharks-Penguins Game

Published

11 hours ago

on

Credit: Pittsburgh Penguins

Something funny happened on the way to the San Jose Sharks’ game at the Pittsburgh Penguins tonight.

The fans were supposed to get a Jaromir Jagr bobblehead. Jagr himself was supposed to be in attendance.

But instead, the Penguins announced this morning that somewhere in California, in transit to Pennsylvania, the bobbleheads were pilfered.

BREAKING: Penguins’ Jagr Bobbleheads Stolen, Giveaway Delayed

“Unfortunate,” countryman Jan Rutta told San Jose Hockey Now, when asked about the theft. “Some gang is probably gonna wonder who Jaromir Jagr is. I don’t think they [knew they] were stealing that.”

The investigation is ongoing. Fans attending tonight’s game will instead receive a voucher for the Jagr bobblehead, to be redeemed whenever they turn up or are re-made.

AT SAN JOSE HOCKEY NOW…

Sasha Chmelevski is open to returning to the Sharks, but he can’t this season.

What do NHL scouts think about David Edstrom?

The Hertl Debate: What Did NHL Scouts, Execs Think of Trade? (+)

Tomas Hertl explains why he left for the Vegas Golden Knights.

Alexander Barabanov reacts to staying put with the Sharks.

IN OTHER SHARKS NEWS…

Filip Zadina discusses his decision to bet on himself this season:

Magnus Chrona recently earned his first career NHL win and a familiar face was backing him up.

Alexander Barabanov recently skated in his 200th NHL game.

San Jose Barracuda players go undercover as waiters:

AROUND THE NHL…

Tempers flare and a skirmish breaks out at Detroit Red Wings‘ practice.

Petr Mrazek and John Gibson almost went at it:

The NHL suspended John Tortorella for two games for refusing to leave the bench when ejected.

The Calgary Flames renounce rights to prospect Topi Ronni after being sentenced for rape.

Connor Bedard ties the Chicago Blackhawks’ single-game rookie point record.

Matt Rempe to be suspended four games for his hit on Jonas Siegenthaler

Josh Ho-Sang launches a new app:

How would a Ryan Johansen buyout impact the Nashville Predators?

Jake Allen blocked a trade to the New Jersey Devils early in the season?

Kurtis MacDermid sounds off on Rempe after he waved goodbye after his game misconduct.

Welcome to your new home for San Jose Sharks breaking news, analysis and opinion. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and don't forget to subscribe to SJHN+ for all of our members-only content from Sheng Peng and the National Hockey Now network plus an ad-free browsing experience.
Related Topics:
2 Comments
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

2 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Zeke

Since we’re playing the Pens, its time to have fun at the expense of Kyle Dubas. We have the Pens top pick this season, unless its top 10 overall in which case the Pens can defer it to next season. And there’s a decent chance it winds up in the top 10. So what should Dubas do? For me, and it’ll surprise no one, its time to rebuild. Trade away the ‘sell high’ players and collect lots of high draft picks. Come July 1, the Pens will have 2 retention spots. They should use those on EK65 and Sidney Crosby.… Read more »

0
Reply
Bob D

Good analysis, and well written. It will be ironic if his “advisor” tells him to tear it down, while we continue to pay for his mistakes

Last edited 3 hours ago by Bob D
0
Reply

Sheng’s Travel Fund

Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.


Click here to contribute to Sheng's travel pool!

Get SJHN in your inbox!

Enter your email address to get all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.

Hockey Shots

Extra Hour Hockey Training

Cathy’s Power Skating

Sharks Team & Cap Info

SJHN on Facebook

All the San Jose Sharks news that's fit to print

Enter your email to get the best Sharks coverage delivered straight to your inbox.

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously