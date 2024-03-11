San Jose Sharks
Hertl Explains Why He Chose To Leave Sharks for Golden Knights
Even Tomas Hertl’s mom didn’t know, in advance, that he was getting traded.
That’s how top-secret the San Jose Sharks and the Vegas Golden Knights were able to keep perhaps the surprise trade of the year.
Golden Knights, Sharks Started Talking Hertl Trade Before All-Star Break
But now the cat’s out of the bag, Hertl’s mega-watt smile is also back.
It’s been a tough five years in San Jose for Hertl, since the last time the Sharks made the playoffs in 2019.
“After the season, you’re out [of the playoffs]. It gets every year like harder and harder, especially this year,” Hertl told Vegas media today.
The Sharks have gone from the 2019 Western Conference Finals to mediocre also-rans to one of the worst teams of the salary cap era this season.
Hertl, who inked an eight-year, $65.1 million extension with the San Jose Sharks in Mar. 2022, was hoping for a quick turnaround and not a rebuild.
But it didn’t happen, so Hertl, armed with a full No-Movement Clause, left the only place that’s he’s called home over his decade-long NHL career for the Sharks’ most bitter rivals.
“It, for sure, was tough to leave San Jose, but I couldn’t say no,” Hertl said. “I’m now in my 30’s, I think I still have a lot to bring, and San Jose is just in a different spot.”
That’s obvious enough in the standings, and also when Hertl walked into the defending champs’ locker room for the first time. Hertl, currently recovering from minor knee surgery, says he hopes to hit the ice again in two weeks, in preparation for building himself up for the beginning of the post-season.
“When I met all the guys, I was so used to being the tallest guy. I would come here and everybody’s the same height, even taller,” he said, joking not joking. “When it’s playoffs and when it matters, it’s a big thing, when you have good skill and powerful and big guys.”
It’s not quite Derek Jeter leaving the New York Yankees for the Boston Red Sox in his prime, but for San Jose Sharks fans, it’s got to feel pretty close.
But for Hertl, Vegas should feel like home pretty quick. He played with Golden Knights assistant coach Joel Ward on the Sharks from 2015 to 2018, and his wife Aneta is close to Ward’s wife.
“Things change,” Hertl said, admitting that, human nature, he’s been looking for greener pastures going back to last summer. And who could blame him?
“I think always in my mind that Vegas is such a good team, it would be fun to be a part of it.”
Alright I think we’re all set on the Vegas coverage. On to the draft.
Right! I’ve been wondering what Dubas will do if Pit’s first rounder ends up a top 10 pick. I imagine he’d have to retain the pick and kick the can down the road, but that could be risky too.
Been wondering the same. I didn’t think it’d happen, but I wonder if anyone asked Dubas if Sid was available at the trade deadline. I wouldn’t have been shocked if he’d gotten moved. If I’m heading to the playoffs, Sid is the game changer I’d put at the head of the list. The unfair advantage I’d want on my team for the playoffs — and would hate if he was on the team I’m facing. Won’t be shocked if both Sid and EK65 get moved this offseason. Dubas is going to be in a similar spot as the Sharks pretty… Read more »
Sadly Sid will be the one who makes the decision on a rebuild in Pitt. I think a few GMs are looking at Grier and thinking how can I pull off similar deals to the ones he has made?, but if they move Crosby in a Hertl-like fashion, the fan insurrection will make Jan 6 look like a corner car wash. Otoh the pens could care less about EK, and it would require the same miracle it did in San Jose to move him. I think if they fall below 10 on this year‘s pick, they will still give it… Read more »
Not certain, but I think if you go back to the day Hertl re-signed with the Sharks, the Sharks have the worst record in the NHL since that day. That wears on everyone, but especially the guy who was convinced the Sharks were going to be good, soon. Trading Hertl was the right choice, albeit I disagree with much of the trade itself. It’ll always warm my heart to know he brought some pain to Vegas. Game 6 OT goal. His game 7 goal to make the score 3-2 was the loudest I’ve ever heard the Tank. While I rooted… Read more »
We all knew we’d see it soon, but that first pic of Hertl in Vegas gear is still a blow.