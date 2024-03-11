Connect with us

The Hertl Debate: What Did NHL Scouts, Execs Think of Trade? (+)

Published

7 hours ago

on

Credit: Dean Tait/Hockey Shots

The Tomas Hertl trade will likely be much debated in the years to come.

On Friday, the San Jose Sharks sent the franchise icon, 30, along with 2025 and 2027 third-rounders to the Vegas Golden Knights for 2023 first-rounder David Edstrom and an unprotected 2025 first-rounder.

The Sharks are also retaining on roughly 17 percent of the six years left on Hertl’s eight-year, $65.1 million extension, turning an $8.1375 million AAV to $6.75 million AAV for Vegas and $1.3875 million annual retention for San Jose.

All said, I thought this was an offer that the San Jose Sharks couldn’t refuse.

Why Sharks Couldn’t Refuse Golden Knights’ Hertl Offer

Of course, not everybody sees it that way.

“I understand why they moved him,” an NHL scout said, “but felt underwhelmed by the return with all that retained money.”

But there are also people who think that the Golden Knights overpaid for Hertl, considering his age and contract.

“Vegas is getting desperate,” another scout told me.

I wanted to share some of the debate that I’ve had with NHL scouts, executives, and other league sources, all from outside the San Jose Sharks and Vegas Golden Knights, about the trade.

I’m presenting our separate conversations town hall-style, just for readability.

