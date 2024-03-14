San Jose Sharks
Karlsson Surprised by Hertl, Dismisses Sens’ Trade Speculation: ‘That’s Canada’
PITTSBURGH – You never forget your first team.
Erik Karlsson and Tomas Hertl – and Harlow Karlsson – know.
Karlsson confirmed to San Jose Hockey Now that for his four-year-old daughter Harlow, SJ Sharkie is still the one. Harlow was born in San Jose, and Sharkie was the first mascot in her life.
One day, Iceburgh!
In much the same way, Karlsson knows all about the tough decision that Hertl made recently, choosing to leave the rebuilding San Jose Sharks for the contending Vegas Golden Knights.
The Sharks had drafted Hertl in 2012, and it’s in San Jose where Hertl emerged as a star and a leader and a family man.
Karlsson followed much of the same track with the Ottawa Senators, who drafted him in 2008 and traded him to the contending Sharks in 2018.
“I’m sure it was bittersweet for him. No one wants to leave after being in a place for that long,” Karlsson said. “I’m sure he’s excited for the opportunity as well.”
Karlsson will be cheering on his good friend.
“He’s going to get a chance to go to a good team, compete for the Stanley Cup, which is why we play this game,” he said. “It’ll be fun to follow him in Vegas now.”
Karlsson will see a lot of good friends across the ice tonight, his Pittsburgh Penguins hosting the San Jose Sharks. The rebuilding Sharks traded the 2023 Norris Trophy winner to the Penguins this past summer.
The Sharks weren’t great last year even with Karlsson’s 101 points, ending up as the fourth-worst team in the NHL – and somehow, they’re even worse this year.
“It’s never fun to watch,” Karlsson said of San Jose’s struggles. “You have a lot of friends over there still, care about them deeply. I’ve been through it a couple times. It’s not fun, it’s hard. It’s a battle. They’re good people.”
Karlsson walked by our scrum with Quinn.
Quinn noticed, and said loudly, joking of course, "I'm just glad we got rid of Karlsson."
Karlsson laughed and responded after some pleasantries, "You're still looking good!"
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) March 14, 2024
Karlsson is looking forward to brighter days for the San Jose Sharks – and himself.
“They’ve got a bit of a road ahead of themselves. That’s unfortunately all you can do sometimes is go through it, wait for the better times, which eventually is going to come,” he said.
And the 33-year-old defenseman still sees his future in Pittsburgh, despite a disappointing individual and team campaign. The Penguins are seven points out of the last wild card berth, and Karlsson has eight goals and 44 points in 64 contests. That’s a healthy amount, but obviously, well off last year’s admittedly otherworldly pace.
The Pens were just in Karlsson’s old Ottawa stomping grounds, and he was greeted by a fresh round of trade speculation.
“That’s Canada for you,” Karlsson said of speculation that the Senators and old friend Daniel Alfredsson would want him back. “I played there for a long time so I kind of know how that game works. They’ve got a lot of things to talk about everyday to [fill] a lot of airtime, but they only have a few things to actually discuss.
“They like to make up these what-if scenarios. That’s just the way it is, and it’s not something that I really look into or worry too much about.”
So Karlsson, three years left on his contract after this season at $10 million AAV (Sharks are retaining $1.5 million), is still committed to the Steel City.
“I’ve been welcomed great here,” he said. “It obviously hasn’t gone the way that we expected, but it’s a great group of guys in here and a fantastic organization. I’ve enjoyed my time so far, and I’m looking forward to the future as well.”
Sheng’s Travel Fund
Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.
Get SJHN in your inbox!
Hockey Shots
Extra Hour Hockey Training
Cathy’s Power Skating
Sharks Locker Room: Quinn on Going 13-5, Describes Granlund’s Dramatic Injury Return
Granlund Impresses in Pittsburgh Return, But Sharks Lose 6-3
Karlsson Surprised by Hertl, Dismisses Sens’ Trade Speculation: ‘That’s Canada’
SJHN Daily: Jagr Bobbleheads Stolen En Route to Sharks-Penguins Game
Eat Your Heart Out, Pittsburgh: Granlund Takes Us Inside His Best Plays This Year
Sharks Locker Room: Quinn Says Team Needs More Size, Will
Sharks Locker Room: Bright Side of Last-Second Loss?
Moves Like Jagr: Thornton Welcome to Join Sharks Practice, Warm-Ups Before Jersey Retirement Next Year
Barabanov Scratched, Golden Knights Shut Out Sharks 4-0
Barabanov Going Wrong Way in Sharks Line-Up at Wrong Time (+)
Sharks Locker Room: Quinn on Going 13-5, Describes Granlund’s Dramatic Injury Return
Worst Day in Sharks’ History? Our Trade Deadline Reaction
Our Sharks’ Trade Deadline Predictions
Sharks Locker Room: Duclair Hitting Stride, Eklund Not Taking ‘Any Crap’, Emberson’s Injury
Sharks Locker Room: ‘Same Old BS’
Sharks Team & Cap Info
SJHN on Facebook
Log In
To think what might have been had this one man contention killer never been brought to San Jose.
He is quite the politician, but the fact remains that negative issues seem to follow him. Wilson just couldn’t contain himself after losing out on another bust named John Tavares.
Tavares was still a PPG regular-season player for several seasons after the signing. I do wonder if the Sharks would have fared differently with Captain Pajamas. They do probably crush the regular season in 2019. Do they beat the Blues? Probably not? This means Tavares is signed 8y, so that means DW *has* to avoid the rebuild. Does that mean Pavelski walks? Probably? At the time I really wanted Tavares, but in hindsight I dunno if it reaches a different outcome. If anything you could argue having Tavares would be worse bc he’s less movable now than Karlsson turned out… Read more »