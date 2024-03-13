AGENT: Chmelevski Can’t Play for Sharks This Season, But Maybe Next Year?

Sasha Chmelevski isn’t playing for the San Jose Sharks this season – but he’s open to it next year.

The Sharks’ 2017 sixth-round pick left the organization in the summer of 2022 for Salavat Ufa and the KHL, and he’s broken out there, scoring 116 points in 146 regular and post-season games over two years.

Last week, the 24-year-old center’s 2023-24 campaign ended when Salavat was eliminated in the Gagarin Cup playoffs.

There was some thought that Chmelevski could possibly play for the San Jose Sharks this season, but his agent Dan Milstein told San Jose Hockey Now that it’s not allowed by the CBA.

Per Puckpedia, a restricted free agent “must sign by…December 1 in order for the contract to be valid for the season.”

Chmelevski’s entry-level contract expired in the summer of 2022, and he became an RFA. San Jose did offer Chmelevski a qualifying offer, which he declined, choosing to sign with Salavat. So the Sharks retained his rights.

Two years later, are the San Jose Sharks still interested in Chmelevski? And does he want to play for the Sharks?

Milstein didn’t rule out a reunion, saying he’ll speak with GM Mike Grier in the coming weeks about Chmelevski’s future.

As a 24-year-old RFA, the Sharks hold Chmelevski’s rights until he’s 27. So the immediate road back to the NHL for him appears to be with the San Jose Sharks or a trade to another organization.

Certainly, there’s opportunity up the middle in San Jose, with Tomas Hertl traded and Logan Couture injured.

Milstein also didn’t rule out a return to the KHL for Chmelevski.