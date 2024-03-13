San Jose Sharks
AGENT: Chmelevski Can’t Play for Sharks This Season, But Maybe Next Year?
Sasha Chmelevski isn’t playing for the San Jose Sharks this season – but he’s open to it next year.
The Sharks’ 2017 sixth-round pick left the organization in the summer of 2022 for Salavat Ufa and the KHL, and he’s broken out there, scoring 116 points in 146 regular and post-season games over two years.
Last week, the 24-year-old center’s 2023-24 campaign ended when Salavat was eliminated in the Gagarin Cup playoffs.
There was some thought that Chmelevski could possibly play for the San Jose Sharks this season, but his agent Dan Milstein told San Jose Hockey Now that it’s not allowed by the CBA.
Per Puckpedia, a restricted free agent “must sign by…December 1 in order for the contract to be valid for the season.”
Chmelevski’s entry-level contract expired in the summer of 2022, and he became an RFA. San Jose did offer Chmelevski a qualifying offer, which he declined, choosing to sign with Salavat. So the Sharks retained his rights.
Two years later, are the San Jose Sharks still interested in Chmelevski? And does he want to play for the Sharks?
Milstein didn’t rule out a reunion, saying he’ll speak with GM Mike Grier in the coming weeks about Chmelevski’s future.
As a 24-year-old RFA, the Sharks hold Chmelevski’s rights until he’s 27. So the immediate road back to the NHL for him appears to be with the San Jose Sharks or a trade to another organization.
Certainly, there’s opportunity up the middle in San Jose, with Tomas Hertl traded and Logan Couture injured.
Milstein also didn’t rule out a return to the KHL for Chmelevski.
Would love to see this
What would he be on an NHL team? Not a 3-c and not a 4-c?
He’s a scorer but can’t imagine a 2c. Maybe top 6 wing if he’s really good. Likely a 3c though.
I mean… the scoring’s nice, even in a KHL that’s fallen off since the invasion of Ukraine, but has he learned to skate? The league’s only gotten faster and heavier since he couldn’t crack the lineup and bailed.
Valid concerns. I would love Sheng to tell us where he’s been playing in the lineup too? Sharks have a scout for the KHL so they must have an idea about his progress?
He led Slavat Yulaev in scoring with 56 points in 67 games. Slavat finished 3rd in the KHLs eastern conference and had the 6th best points percentage in the KHL. My guess is if the Sharks are tanking next year& if they bring him in, they could play him up on the 2nd line to showcase his value to trade him for assets. The concern before was his skating speed and his role on a contender, he has the hockey IQ to be an NHL player. I think he could be an effective 3rd line center for the transition between… Read more »
Thanks for this! Obviously I’m on record as thinking they’re done trying to be the worst team ever after this season. Was thinking that if he’s decent, a line of him Kostin and Zadina or Zetterlund doesn’t sound too terrible for a 3rd line.
I think that’s the bar for next season, not ‘too terrible’
Next season doesn’t have to be another down deep in the trough. But it’d require Grier to get some good free agents — and I’m sure this is too early in the rebuild to be doing that.
They don’t have to great UFAs but guys who can be at least decent middle Sixers will be an improvement. Let’s say Couture recovers.. Centers Couture, Eklund, Granlund, Sturm, Smith, Bystedt, Celebrini? Chemlevski? Some will play wing. Wingers Zetterlund, Zadina, Musty?, Kostin, Kunin, Bordeleau, G. Smith, – Bring back Bailey? Duclair? Barbie? – maybe sign at least one high impact sniper short term like Tarasenko? Or bring back pavs for a farewell tour? Dude can still play. Defense Shakir, Emberson, Thrun, Rutta, Benning, Burroughs, Addison, Vlasic, Thompson? Khynyzhov? – try to acquire or sign a legit #2 right shot D… Read more »
I dont think the team you are describing here is better than this year.
Sasha has done well for himself. He didn’t look out of place in the NHL. Needed some more to continue. Maybe the KHL was what he needed to return here. I’d like him to come back.