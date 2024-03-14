San Jose Sharks
Eat Your Heart Out, Pittsburgh: Granlund Takes Us Inside His Best Plays This Year
PITTSBURGH – Eat your heart out, Pittsburgh.
During the summer, the Pittsburgh Penguins couldn’t wait to send Mikael Granlund packing.
Last Trade Deadline, a different Penguins regime paid handsomely for Granlund, dealing a 2023 second-round pick to the Nashville Predators for the veteran center who had three years at $5 million AAV left on his contract. Pittsburgh, in the playoffs at the time, was counting on Granlund to provide a significant two-way boost.
Instead, and not all on Granlund, of course, but the Pens fell out of the post-season, and their big-name Deadline acquisition put up just one goal and six points in 21 games.
That’s how the 32-year-old, worth a premium pick in March, suddenly became a cap dump over the summer. To extract Pittsburgh’s 2024 first-round pick for reigning (but expensive) Norris Trophy winner Erik Karlsson, the San Jose Sharks had to absorb Granlund, Jan Rutta, and Mike Hoffman’s contracts.
But something happened on the way to the scrap heap.
In San Jose, Granlund has found the form that made him so enticing last Trade Deadline, and he’s been one of the few bright spots for the cellar-dwelling San Jose Sharks, leading the team with 31 assists. Granlund has 40 points in 51 games.
His game, in particular, has taken off since he’s come back from an early-season lower-body injury, suffered on opening night. Since Nov. 25, Granlund has paced the San Jose Sharks with 36 points in just 38 games.
It was on that day, a 4-3 victory over the Vancouver Canucks, that Granlund really announced himself this season, scoring a coast-to-coast goal that head coach David Quinn called ESPN-worthy.
Mikael Granlund goes coast-to-coast to open the third-period scoring. 🚨 pic.twitter.com/8p4kkvpPCT
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 26, 2023
“They didn’t have the best gaps. I had a little bit of speed,” Granlund told San Jose Hockey Now.
He went against the grain to beat goalie Casey DeSmith: “That was my plan the whole time.”
Granlund gives us a peek into his hockey IQ, talking about some of his best plays this season here…
Love these breakdown articles, and glad Granlund wasn’t traded just yet. I had always liked his play on the Wild and Preds but was profoundly unimpressed with his early season and wanted to see young guys play in his spot. But it became impossible to stay pessimistic about him. He deserves to hold down this spot, even on a tanking team, and I have faith that he can retain his value through the next deadline, at which point if he moves, good for him and thanks for making this team better.
He also gives the sharks a chance to boost value for wingers on the team that don’t fit long term, like he’s done for Duclair and Zetterlund (the latter of whom I’m hoping does stick around for a while). There have to be a few good playmakers to make that happen, and hopefully will smith can somewhat fill the hole hertl left in that regard. Best case scenario is that two of Smith/Eklund/Bystedt/Edstrom show they won’t get steamrolled in top 6 minutes in the next twelve months so they can trade granlund for a good pick/player at next deadline.