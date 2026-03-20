SJHN Daily: Pohlkamp Hobey Baker Finalist, Draft Lottery Set for May 5

A San Jose Sharks prospect was named a top-10 finalist for the Hobey Baker Award.

Junior defenseman Eric Pohlkamp, who plays for Denver University, was named to the list Wednesday. Pohlkamp is the only defenseman on the list. The last time a defenseman won the award was in 2020.

He has 17 goals and 20 assists, leading all NCAA defensemen, through 38 games played this season.

Pohlkamp was drafted 132nd overall by the San Jose Sharks, in the 5th round of the 2023 NHL Draft.

The San Jose Sharks have two former Hobey Baker Award winners in Macklin Celebrini and Adam Gaudette.

The top-3 list will be revealed April 2, and the winner will be announced April 10.

At San Jose Hockey Now…

Will Smith responded to being benched.

Ryan Warsofsky is not happy after the San Jose Sharks’ 5-3 loss to the Edmonton Oilers…plus, Sheng’s thoughts on the line decisions.

Macklin Celebrini and Connor McDavid on getting to know each other at the Olympics.

Dickinson's exact quote is actually a little funnier, here it is: https://t.co/rQi3pkSKtb — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) March 19, 2026

Who are the San Jose Sharks’ top-10 prospects?

Other Sharks News…

William Eklund was mic’d up against the Montreal Canadians.

Alexander Wennberg talked about the death of Per Mårs, the inventor of the Marsblade skate holder.

Brodie Brazil spoke to new San Jose Barracuda defender Jett Woo.

A celebration of community and culture 🫂. Brandon J. Tam talks about his inspiration for tomorrow’s Vietnamese Heritage Celebration logo. pic.twitter.com/u1ZWbbRubp — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) March 18, 2026

A closer look at tonight's logo for our Vietnamese Heritage Celebration from Brandon J. Tam. 🔎 — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) March 19, 2026

Day 2️⃣ at the clinic! Coach Ryan Warsofsky dropped in on today’s Ball Hockey Clinic, jumping into the skills session with Boys & Girls Clubs of Silicon Valley and surprised the kids with tickets to an upcoming Sharks game! pic.twitter.com/7rjDQadULr — Sharks Community (@sjscommunity) March 19, 2026

Around the NHL…

Anaheim Ducks broadcaster Steve Carroll announces retirement.

Sidney Crosby is approaching a return to play.

The Florida Panthers placed Brad Marchand on LTIR.

The Draft Lottery is set for May 5th.

Auston Matthews had knee surgery.

Nikita Kucherov is building a case for the Hart Trophy.

Jack Hughes on his gold medal-winning puck being in the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Player safety was a big topic at GMs meetings.