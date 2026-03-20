San Jose Sharks
Sharks Locker Room: Can Nedeljkovic Change Career Narrative?
Can the San Jose Sharks trust Alex Nedeljkovic down the stretch?
We’re about to find out.
It looks like Nedeljkovic’s net to lose, until the injured Yaroslav Askarov returns from a day-to-day lower-body injury.
Laurent Brossoit, the Sharks’ current back-up, does have loads of NHL experience, but because of injuries, he’s played just one game at the highest level over the last two years, a 7-4 loss at the Ottawa Senators on Mar. 15.
Meanwhile, Nedeljkovic hasn’t been razor-sharp in his last two starts, including Thursday’s 5-0 loss to the Buffalo Sabres. He’s given up 10 goals on 48 shots in these defeats.
But before this, from Jan. 6 to Mar. 14, Nedeljkovic was a sterling 8-1-1 with a .924 Save %. In comparison, Askarov was 4-7-2 with an .868 Save %.
The San Jose Sharks need somebody, anybody to help lead them to the playoffs, why not Nedeljkovic?
The Sharks, despite losing six of their last eight, are still just one point out of the last wild card spot in the West. There are just 15 games left in the campaign, in a much weaker-than-usual conference, if literally anybody on the roster gets red-hot, that might be enough to drag San Jose into the post-season.
And Nedeljkovic has gotten hot like this before.
As a 25-year-old rookie with the Carolina Hurricanes in 2020-21, he finished third in Calder Trophy voting, going 15-5-3 with a .932 Save %. Beginning the campaign as the Canes’ taxi squad goalie, he started 23 of his team’s last 47 contests, highlighted by a March-April where he went 11-2-2 with a .937 Save %.
Nedeljkovic also acquitted himself well in the playoffs, going 4-5 with a .920 Save %.
Carolina, after that brilliant debut, traded him to the Detroit Red Wings though. He was anointed starter there.
Nedeljkovic, however, couldn’t keep the job, and after 2021-22, has gone from the Motor City to the Pittsburgh Penguins to Silicon Valley as more of a 1B goalie than a bona fide starter. Even in San Jose, although he’s outperformed Askarov this season, the 23-year-old Russian is still regarded as the goalie of the future for the Sharks.
Nedeljkovic has continued to have strong stretches of play though, like his recent 8-1-1 run with San Jose: In Dec. 2024, for example, he went 4-0-2 with a .915 Save % for the Pens.
Just one more streak like this from Nedeljkovic (or Askarov or Brossoit) could be enough to punch the Sharks’ ticket for the post-season.
San Jose closes March with five contests, no back-to-back’s. Could Nedeljkovic get every start? Will Brossoit spell him? Or will Askarov return to save the day?
Barring a quick Askarov return, however, this could be Nedeljkovic’s chance to change the narrative of his career.
Ryan Warsofsky
https://twitter.com/Sheng_Peng/status/2034857677000778186
Warsofsky on Smith: "He was a lot better tonight."
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) March 20, 2026
Alex Nedeljkovic
Nedeljkovic, on Tage Thompson goal that made it 4-0 early in the third:
They won a battle on the blueline there and come down 2-on-1. He’s one of the best goal-scorers in the league right now.
I’m trying to put it in a way that does not discredit him…those guys, they find a way to score. The puck finds a way to go in. I thought it hit me in the leg and goes off my blocker and finds a way to go in. It’s not the prettiest goal in the world.
It’s one of those ones that just, it sneaks in and it’s tough to swallow, especially when you know it’s still within our grasp. Three goals. We can score three goals, no problem, in this locker room, and then to give one up like that? Minute into the period, it’s pretty deflating. It sucks to give up for the guys.
Adam Gaudette
Gaudette, on how this young San Jose Sharks was like last year’s young Ottawa Senators team, both in their first playoff races:
Very similar situation. It feels like last year all over again, and we’re right there. We just can’t get too down. We got to clean it up and get back to it on Saturday.
[We did in Ottawa] a lot of the same things we’re doing here. We stuck to the gameplan. We all bought in, we all worked our tails off. Everybody’s doing the same thing here, and we just got to keep working and good things will happen.
Mario Ferraro
Ferraro, on how San Jose Sharks allowed “snowball effect” to overtake them after getting down:
I think our first period was pretty good, but I think what happens is, when we let in a goal, there’s a little bit of a snowball effect, we go down two, maybe three, we try to find quick ways to fix it, and we get off our game plan, we go out of script, and more turnovers start being created, and then more chances again.
So a lot of our problem is trying to fix it and changing the way that we play throughout the game, when we’re down or when we don’t have momentum and stuff like that, and it hurts us a little more.
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Ned stunk it up tonight but the whole team was right there with him. What a laughably uninspired performance from the Sharks.
Warsofsky seems clueless as what to do and is just throwing shit at the wall and hoping it sticks.
Tied for the 8th lowest pts% in the league at .522. What’s best for this franchise is probably to struggle to finish the year and end up with maybe the 6th or 7th pick in the draft.
This was one of those games that I think snowballed because the puck luck was horrific. And the reffing was also complete trash. I think the Sharks could have been up 2-0 with slightly better luck, and then when the Sabres got the first goal, it deflated the team. They dominated on shots and they had tons of chances where the puck was bouncing all over the place right in the crease and it just didn’t go in. I’ve personally attended roughly 25-30 games this year including last night and watched about another 30 on TV this season. Last night’s… Read more »
Complaining about the refs after that game. Have some shame dude. The refs didn’t change anything.
I think you just need to come to reality that you’re an extreme homer. Yes there are certainly negative fans out there but you are on the opposite end. You’re not offering some neutral perspective. Your perspective comes with a very teal shade.
If we want to talk reality, this Sharks team isn’t good. That’s not negative. That’s black and white reality.
T8th worst points %
5th worst goal differential
3rd worst 5on5 xGF%
T5th worst overall xGF%
A great example of your takes being teal shaded is the idea the Sharks had a bunch of real chances in that game. Despite winning the Corsi battle the Sharks were out chanced in the high danger chances 14-7. Could the game have gone differently had the goalies switched ends? Almost certainly but that doesn’t change the reality that it was a mostly lifeless effort from the Sharks riddled with mistakes left and right. Buffalo played like crap and left that game for the taking and the Sharks let them off the hook with that performance. Juvenile performance from a… Read more »
In the NHL, March is “playoff hockey”. The teams that we have played in the last three games are playoff type teams. You can see that we are not big enough, mature enough or skilled enough at this point to play in this type of environment. Mack is being smothered because these teams are keying on him, which is what happens in the tight checking games of the playoffs. The kids need an extra 5 lbs. of muscle during the off-season and we need to find a defenseman or two that can tip the ice our way. The only reason… Read more »
Haven’t heard about how Thomas Speer is the best goalie coach the world has seen in a long time.