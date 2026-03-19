San Jose Sharks
Preview/Lines #67: Smith Reacts to Benching, Warsofsky Talks Leddy & Mukhamadullin
Will Smith played 13:27 on Tuesday, his second-lowest of the season.
Notably, he was pulled off the 6-on-5 at the end of the game, a customary spot for him, when the San Jose Sharks need a goal.
The Sharks lost at the Edmonton Oilers 5-3.
After the game, a frustrated Ryan Warsofsky made these comments, when asked about taking Smith off the 6-on-5 and rotating three wingers, including Smith, alongside center Macklin Celebrini for the last two periods of the game.
Warsofsky didn't say much post-game, but this was a statement: "For four years, we've worked on development and getting guys better, kind of handing some things to some players. You got to earn your ice from hereonout."#SJSharks are 1 point out of the playoffs right now
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) March 18, 2026
Warsofsky, on moving Misa off of center: "I'm just trying to get someone to play with Mack."
That was also basically his explanation for rotating 3 wingers, Misa, Graf & Smith with Celebrini from the second period on
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) March 18, 2026
The San Jose Sharks had the day off yesterday, today’s a new day, so here’s what Smith and Warsofsky had to say.
Warsofsky did move Smith off Celebrini’s line, but he’s still in the top-six with Alex Wennberg and Pavol Regenda.
Smith is also still on the top power play unit.
He’s been pointless in his last four games and has two assists in his last seven.
Will Smith, on Warsofsky’s message to him:
Just as it comes to the end of the season, just make sure I’m competing. Like I’ve said before, there’s a lot of points on the line here, especially for the playoffs coming up. Just gotta be better.
Smith, on the difference between the playoff-like hockey now as opposed to earlier this season:
Every team is playing harder. It’s a tight race.
It’s just more physical. I think faster. I think everyone’s, like I said, getting ready for the playoffs. So it’s a different level of game.
Smith, on if he wants to shoot more:
I always want to shoot more. I think when you have a shooting mentality, you’re always going to score more. So definitely got to shoot more.
Smith, on what he wants to bring from well-played but scoreless games at Boston and Montreal, into tonight’s game:
I think I was skating. I think I was making a lot of plays. And just want to bring that to tonight.
Ryan Warsofsky, on his message to Smith:
Just go play. He’s overthinking at times, and he’s hit a little speed bump in developing, and we’re there to help him and push him and grind, get through it with him.
Is it going to happen overnight? No, but we continue to work on it and get better at it. Will is certainly aware, and we know he can play better.
You’re going to have this [speed bump] again in his career, maybe be three years now. Might be five years now.
When you’re maybe not chipping in as much offensively, how else can you impact the game?
Warsofsky, on if he wants Smith to shoot more:
Just when he has the puck on his stick, I want him to keep the puck on his stick and drive pucks and be aggressive. You have a lot more time sometimes than you think to go make plays. He’s got the skill and the ability that we’ve seen him do that. Just gotta get his confidence back.
Warsofsky, on moving Tyler Toffoli and Smith to different lines:
Just trying to get guys going. Toff has played with Mack. He’s played some really good hockey with him.
He’s a guy that can score, put it in the back of the net, especially this time of year. That’s part of it.
And with Smith, just to get him going, I think Wenny can complement him really well. Balances our lines and we’ll see how it plays out.
San Jose Sharks (32-28-6)
Alex Nedeljkovic will start.
Shakir Mukhamadullin will come in for John Klingberg.
Toffoli-Celebrini-Graf
Smith-Wennberg-Regenda
Eklund-Misa-Sherwood
Goodrow-Ostapchuk-Gaudette
Orlov-Desharnais
Dickinson-Ferraro
Mukhamadullin-Leddy
Nedeljkovic
“He’s gotta be better,” Warsofsky said, on his message to Klingberg. “That’s really it.”
Warsofsky spoke on keeping Leddy in the line-up: “He helped us break out pucks. I thought he stabilized some things back there as being a veteran guy and he’s played in these moments, so he’s earned another shot of giving us what he did the other night against Edmonton.”
The bench boss recognized that Leddy had both high-and-low moments in that game: “Every player, they make mistakes. But he did some really good things. Used his legs, his skating is one of his best attributes. Had a couple good breakouts by himself, something that we need to get better at. He’s earned it.”
Warsofsky also added, about Mukhamadullin’s return to the line-up: “Just play. Just go play and use his skating, use his strengths and take it one shift at a time.”
Sam Dickinson will get on the power play.
PP1: Orlov-Celebrini-Smith-Toffoli-Wennberg
PP2: Dickinson-Eklund-Misa-Sherwood-Regenda
What do #SJSharks want from Dickinson on PP?
Also, Warsofsky said, on why it took so long to put Dickinson on PP: "Sometimes, putting too much on someone's plate breaking into the league [can] be overwhelming."
Check out SJHN Instagram –> https://t.co/wRQiveg6rT
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) March 19, 2026
Askarov and Chernyshov skated on their own today, says Warsofsky, both good signs.
But no update on their timelines.
Dellandrea is still considered week-to-week
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) March 19, 2026
Buffalo Sabres (42-20-6)
Alex Lyon should start.
Tuch skated with Thompson and Benson so signs are he’s back in. #Sabres
— Mike Harrington (@ByMHarrington) March 19, 2026
Where To Watch
Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and Buffalo Sabres is at 7 PM PT at SAP Center. Watch it live on NBC Sports California. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.
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That first line is rough. Toff doesn’t have the wheels to keep up. He’s averaging 15 and change this year. Can dude play 18-21? Magic 8-ball says…
He doesn’t have the speed to give and go with Mack, but the one thing Toff is good at that could make a difference is he always seems to find the right space to park it and Macklin is pretty good at doing the work and finding this guy. When you have a player as good as Macklin, there’s lots of ways to get it done
Toffoli may have played well with Mack in the past, but his skating and speed is like half of what it was a year or two ago. I don’t see him staying on the top line with Mack very long at all.
When Celebrini and Toffoli are on the ice together at 5on5 this year the Sharks have 22 goals for to 8 goals against.
Underlying numbers say that’s way over-performing but hey I’ve been told those numbers don’t matter.
lol!
Feels like desperation time. Coach is anything but confident in his players.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=89dHtFk5Sus
I don’t mind these quotes, and I don’t hate the adjustments, especially Klinger coming out. I still think we get our shit rocked, I have this down as a scheduled loss, but if they can just play with intensity and composure I’ll be happy.
No shame in losing to the Sa-brays, but what I would like to see is more energy coming off the puck drop. Can’t just let these guys stake a 2 goal lead 5 minutes in this time. Playing against that team behind the 8 ball, forced to take chances all night, that’s how you give up 6 goals. There have been quite a few nights where the boys have surprised us with a great performance and ya never know tonight. Do I expect to win? I don’t. But if we scheduling wins and losses the rest of the year, we… Read more »
Sa-brays. Michael Scott would be proud.
🤣
Dam dude I can’t believe I never thought of that Office reference when talking about the Buffalo Sabres. It’s probably cuz the last few seasons kinda sucked 😕
Last few seasons of the show or the team?
Yes
Agreed. This isn’t the team to sell your soul to beat. They’re too good. Who knows though, stranger things have happened and the best player on either team is a Shark.
Don’t worry folks, after the first 5 minutes of the game, War-Lose-sky will fire up the line blender & WillMack will be re-united. Book it!
Nice to see Vinny D getting top pair minutes, dude has been playing fairly well & deserves the minutes. Dickie now in the top 4 & PP2, finally letting Sam cook. Show us what you got youngling!
I get why Warsofsky does it but he’s benched Smith now probably over a dozen times in his career and Smith hasn’t changed a bit. Probably need to figure out another way to motivate him to move his feet and stop being a passenger on the ice.
Reminds me a little of Kevin Labanc when he was with the Sharks. Both seemed to be frequently in the coach’s doghouse.
Smith can out produce Labanc standing still.
and blindfolded
I honestly don’t notice anything different about his game at all except the puck hasn’t been going in for him.
I will add: the Mukh Ferraro pairing was really good up until the Sens game when everyone was ass. Not sure why they wouldn’t go back to that, but we’ll see tonight how it goes tonight. No line is set in stone
+1
+2
I was thinking the same thing. It’s like that saying, don’t throw the baby out with the bathwater. One bad game for the team on a travel back-to-back, and it feels like everything’s been upended. And the result of that showed tonight, I thought–totally disjointed in every way.
“his skating is one of his best attributes”
Leddy!? Is Warso watching an alternate universe?
I hope Regenda takes advantage of being on the 2nd line.
Ya know, the reason I think Warso is pulling some “antagonistic motivator” shit like Tortarella is that the last game was during Will’s 21st Birthday. Benching him was kinda brutal! I think Warso is growing and developing as a NHL head coach, and right now I think he’s playing the character of hard-ass coach who beefs it with his own player. In this trope, the player either develops a motivational chip on there shoulder and succeeds, or they fail and it’s because the coach correctly saw that a certain player was wack. I vaguely remember Dan Boyle referring to this… Read more »
For better or worse, I recall Warso saying last year that Torts was something of a mentor.
Free ticket to tonight’s game if someone wants it. Let me know ASAP.
Claimed.
Good on you for giving it to fellow fans.
Did someone offsite claim it? If there’s a DM feature I didn’t know about…
I felt like there were some warning signs that Smith may lack compete. Hopefully, that’s not it. Almost everything can be coached now, even offense to some extent. But if Smith isn’t willing to go into traffic and worried about getting hit, other teams will learn that real fast and it’s really going to limit the kind of player he can be.
Hopefully that’s not it. He was injured earlier in the season so maybe it’s more about getting some confidence back.
If Smith comes to play that 2nd line should be very good. The Klinger scratch should quell the angry horde. Loved his answer on Smith. Sounds like they are cognizant of the struggles and how to coach thru the valleys of development. But, I’m sure there will be some huge complaints that I just don’t see.🤣
Smith is handling it better than the fans, it appears
Not shocking. I think its obvious what I think of those fans. ;P
I don’t think Warsofsky has anything against Mukh on a fundamental level. Maybe some specific issues, but otherwise I think he is just doing what pretty much any NHL coach does when things aren’t working, he mix and matches the lineup. He is probably trying to find that blend of veteran experience and younger legs, which is understandable for this time of the year.
But on the more critical side, this is the downside of hiring a head coach with limited NHL experience. Warsofsky really hasn’t been here himself.
Yeah that last part is really interesting. One side of the coin is that Warso has never been in an NHL playoff chase, and he has mistakes to make and lessons to learn. The other side of the same topic is that he has experience finding success despite being unseasoned. He’s always been the young coach, and it’s never stopped him from winning.
Young Warso coached championship teams in to both ECHL and AHL championships, and he did it while developing a reputation for working with to young prospects to develop a defensive minded game.
Why isn’t it working here?
I think it is working. The team is doing pretty good!
What’s the record this season compared to last?
I mean, of course he doesn’t have anything against him. He wants the Shak he sees flashes of. That guy could be a on a contenders 2nd pair or maybe 1st with a more offensive partner. Coach wants to win and wants to turn young players into contributors to that goal.
Considering the levels he’s coached at, it really isn’t that big a difference. More fans, better amenities. The age of most of the young guys is similar to the AHL.