Sharks Practice: Toffoli Will Not Play Against Flyers, Desharnais Game-Time Decision, Team Photo Day Fun

Tyler Toffoli will not play on Saturday, and it looks like he’ll be out for longer than that.

The San Jose Sharks winger left Thursday’s 5-0 loss to the Buffalo Sabres in the first period with a lower-body injury.

Head coach Ryan Warsofsky says that Toffoli is still being evaluated and a further update should be provided tomorrow.

“We’re going to miss him for a little bit here,” Warsofsky said, “but I think we have some guys that can fill in and help out.”

It looks like Philipp Kurashev, healthy scratched for the last two games, will get the first shot of doing that, and he was lined up next to Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith at practice this afternoon.

Kurashev has seven goals and 20 points in 41 games.

Meanwhile, Toffoli had 18 goals and 44 points in 67 appearances this season.

Here’s how the San Jose Sharks lined up today.

#SJSharks lines at practice, no Toffoli/Desharnais: Kurashev-Celebrini-Smith

Graf-Wennberg-Gaudette

Eklund-Misa-Sherwood⁰

Goodrow-Ostapchuk-Reaves Mukhamadullin-Ferraro

Orlov-Klingberg

Dickinson-Leddy — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) March 20, 2026

Rugged defenseman Vincent Desharnais (upper-body injury) is a game-time decision tomorrow.

Also, Warsofsky had no additional updates on Yaroslav Askarov (lower-body injury) and Igor Chernyshov (concussion). But both skated on their own today.

Also, Ty Dellandrea continues his recovery, practicing in an orange no-contact jersey for a second-consecutive day.

Otherwise, it was another fun San Jose Sharks team photo day, though it didn’t quite match the hijinks of last season’s.

“After last year, I don’t think they want to bring that out again,” Celebrini grinned, when asked about the whereabouts of SJ Sharkie’s ATV.

Impressed by the turnout for a special weekday #SJSharks practice exclusively for season ticket holders! pic.twitter.com/A8ZRzzH153 — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) March 20, 2026