San Jose Sharks
Sharks Practice: Toffoli Will Not Play Against Flyers, Desharnais Game-Time Decision, Team Photo Day Fun
Tyler Toffoli will not play on Saturday, and it looks like he’ll be out for longer than that.
The San Jose Sharks winger left Thursday’s 5-0 loss to the Buffalo Sabres in the first period with a lower-body injury.
Head coach Ryan Warsofsky says that Toffoli is still being evaluated and a further update should be provided tomorrow.
“We’re going to miss him for a little bit here,” Warsofsky said, “but I think we have some guys that can fill in and help out.”
It looks like Philipp Kurashev, healthy scratched for the last two games, will get the first shot of doing that, and he was lined up next to Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith at practice this afternoon.
Kurashev has seven goals and 20 points in 41 games.
Meanwhile, Toffoli had 18 goals and 44 points in 67 appearances this season.
Here’s how the San Jose Sharks lined up today.
#SJSharks lines at practice, no Toffoli/Desharnais:
Kurashev-Celebrini-Smith
Graf-Wennberg-Gaudette
Eklund-Misa-Sherwood⁰
Goodrow-Ostapchuk-Reaves
Mukhamadullin-Ferraro
Orlov-Klingberg
Dickinson-Leddy
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) March 20, 2026
Rugged defenseman Vincent Desharnais (upper-body injury) is a game-time decision tomorrow.
Also, Warsofsky had no additional updates on Yaroslav Askarov (lower-body injury) and Igor Chernyshov (concussion). But both skated on their own today.
Also, Ty Dellandrea continues his recovery, practicing in an orange no-contact jersey for a second-consecutive day.
Otherwise, it was another fun San Jose Sharks team photo day, though it didn’t quite match the hijinks of last season’s.
“After last year, I don’t think they want to bring that out again,” Celebrini grinned, when asked about the whereabouts of SJ Sharkie’s ATV.
Impressed by the turnout for a special weekday #SJSharks practice exclusively for season ticket holders! pic.twitter.com/A8ZRzzH153
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) March 20, 2026
— San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) March 20, 2026
Ryan Reaves and Sam Dickinson are having some fun at #SJSharks picture day 🤔 pic.twitter.com/l4jU8mjmCf
— Annie Moore (@SanJosAnnie) March 20, 2026
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I’m not sure what to think of Kurashev. Is he a project, or is this his final form? I like him and Regenda on a line together
For the first time this season, the dings are starting to add up.
Compared to most teams, the Sharks have been healthy, especially among their key players. Its part of the reason they’ve gotten as far as they have.
Askarov, Desharnais, Toffoli, Chernyshov, Dellandrea — that’s a meaningful number of players on the mend at the same time.
Bring up Musty
He has too much talent. They don’t like him.