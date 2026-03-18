Celebrini, McDavid on Getting To Know Each Other at Olympics

Connor McDavid had only compliments for Olympic linemate Macklin Celebrini ahead of their teams’ matchup that could shake up the Pacific Division standings.

“Whether you know him or you don’t, you got to defend him well,” McDavid told the media March 16. “He’s a great player.”

The NHL’s leading scorer didn’t stop there. McDavid rattled off many positives about the teen San Jose Sharks superstar’s game.

“Just the little things that he does so well,” McDavid said, “a dog on a bone getting that puck back. Good on the forecheck, good along the wall. Keeps a ton of pucks alive. Super, super skilled. Shoots it really well. A great goal-scorer, can score from distance. It’s impressive.”

Celebrini, on how the Olympics have increased people's awareness of him: "I mean, I don't really know. I'm just playing hockey. I'm just trying to play as best as I can." (Almost) full post-morning skate interview here: https://t.co/rd5jyT9Rbs — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) March 17, 2026

McDavid observed that and more of Celebrini at the Olympics, where the two earned silver medals. Celebrini, who led Team Canada with five goals, said he and McDavid got to know each other well.

“Over the trip to Milan and playing with each other, talking with each other … we got pretty close,” Celebrini said after the San Jose Sharks’ morning skate Tuesday.

Celebrini has quickly impressed in his young NHL career. With 158 points (60 goals, 98 assists) in his first 135 games for the San Jose Sharks, he has matched McDavid’s 157 points in the same amount of games at the beginning of his career.

And the pair had similar comments for each others’ off-ice personalities as well.

“Getting to know him, he’s a great kid,” McDavid said. “Just does everything right. [I] really, really enjoyed my time playing with him, getting to know him.”

“He’s a great person,” Celebrini said. “You don’t see that on TV or [from] watching him play. Everyone knows what kind of player he is, but he’s awesome to be around, fun to talk with.”