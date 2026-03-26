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SJHN Daily: Wennberg Sharks’ King Clancy Nominee, Askarov Talks Predators’ Trade

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Credit: Dean Tait/Sport Shots

Alex Wennberg is the San Jose Sharks’ King Clancy Memorial Trophy nominee.

The award goes to one of the 32 nominees – selected by each NHL team – for leadership qualities on and off the ice, in addition to a significant humanitarian contribution to their community. The winner, announced after the conclusion of the NHL season, receives a $25,000 donation to a charity of their choice.

Last years’ Sharks nominee was Mario Ferraro. For Wennberg, in his second year with the San Jose Sharks, his humanitarian work has spanned multiple organizations and causes.

Wennberg, along with his wife Felicia, donated to Feeding America and Second Harvest Food Bank amid SNAP benefits stopping during the previous government shutdown.

Wennberg also attended the San Jose Sharks annual Pride Scrimmage in February, and Wennberg has supported Special Olympics, attending a floor hockey game and hosting players from that game in a suite at SAP Center.

At San Jose Hockey Now…

Ryan Reaves left the San Jose Sharks’ loss to the Philadelphia Flyers with an injury.

How has the Sharks organization helped transform Collin Graf into an ace penalty killer?

An honest conversation with an NHL scout about Shakir Mukhamadullin‘s development.

Igor Chernyshov felt better quickly after leaving Montreal game.

The San Jose Sharks lost a pivotal game to the Nashville Predators.

Other Sharks News…

Brodie Brazil spoke to Sharks prospect Joshua Ravensbergen, as well as Sharks alumnus Owen Nolan.

The Sharks Foundation awarded a grant to Scientific Adventures for Girls.

Around the NHL…

Everything is coming together for the Colorado Avalanche.

Steve Carell reps an NHL team in new show “Rooster.”

Victor Hedman takes temporary personal leave from the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Boston Bruins prospect James Hagens signed an AHL amateur tryout agreement.

Who are top NHL prospects to watch?

Paul Maurice on reaching 2,000 NHL games coached.

 

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